Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly

Events

We’d love to meet you at the events that we’re at across the globe. Send us a message on Twitter to set up a time & let’s get someCoffee cup
Hasura Con'20
Rating star
Community call
Rating star

Upcoming Events

Hasura Con'20: The first Hasura user conference
calendar18 - 25 JUN 2020
locationONLINE
Check it out
Community call
calendar30 JUL 2020
locationONLINE
Check it out
terraceLogo
The Terrace @ Hasura - Introducing Bengaluru’s newest tech event space.
Read More

Tools

The Hasura community has built several opensource tools and boilerplates to help with your Hasura adoption journey.
Rating star
Hasura-aws

Hasura-aws

A Terraform module to deploy Hasura graphql engine on AWS by Rayraegah.
Read More
Rating star
Hasura Deployment using Ansible

Hasura Deployment using Ansible

Gist on instant deployment of Hasura to a server using Ansible.
Read More
Rating star
Hasura Backend Plus

Hasura Backend Plus

Auth & Files (S3-compatible Object Storage) for Hasura.
Read More

Articles

We have curated a list of articles written by the Hasura community about their use-cases, experiences as well as tech stacks and architectures using Hasura.
codeEditTechnical Writing Program - Write about GraphQL & Hasura as a part of our Technical Writing ProgramarrowForward
Rating star
Use GraphQL with Hasura and Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

Use GraphQL with Hasura and Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

Read the article
Rating star
Modelling teams and user security with Hasura.

Modelling teams and user security with Hasura.

Read the article
Rating star
How I scaled Firebase (by migrating to GraphQL) and sped up my development by 10x.

How I scaled Firebase (by migrating to GraphQL) and sped up my development by 10x.

Read the article
Discord logoHasura Discord Community
If you need any help with developing on Hasura, the 5000+ member strong Hasura Discord is here to help. Our community members include some very experienced engineers from some of the world’s most exciting companies, and many of them have been using Hasura in Production for a long time.
5000+
DISCORD MEMBERS
Hasura icon

Community call

We have public and recorded community meetings on the last Wednesday of the month.
phoneActionIf you built a tool or contributed to Hasura in any other way, contact us to showcase it in one of the upcoming community meetings. →
Hasura engineers will share the work that we’re doing on the open source project, discuss upcoming features and answer your questions. We’ll also have a short presentation by a community member showcasing what they’ve built for the Hasura community :)
NEXT CALL
Calendar 30 JUL, 2020
Time clock 9:00 AM PST

Get involved

There are several ways that you can get involved with the Hasura community. Reach out to us if you’re interested in any of these and we’ll set you up with resources that can help you, as well as ship you some swag!
Speak about Hasura or give a workshop at your local Tech meetup or at your company.
Speak about Hasura or give a workshop at your local Tech meetup or at your company.
Get in touch
Write about Hasura & GraphQL as a guest blogger. Join the technical Writer Program.
Write about Hasura & GraphQL as a guest blogger. Join the technical Writer Program.
Read More
Help us with Translations of our ReadMe or Blogposts.
Help us with Translations of our ReadMe or Blogposts.
Get in touch
Join discord & help out the other developers.
Join discord & help out the other developers.
Join Discord
Contribute to the open source repo.
Contribute to the open source repo.
Read Guide
We love HUGS <3. Start a Hasura User Group in your locality.
We love HUGS <3. Start a Hasura User Group in your locality.
Get in touch

Want #swag?

Join our monthly raffle!Gift box
Every month, one lucky winner gets free Hasura swag shipped to your doorstep, wherever in the world you are! We announce the winners on Twitter.
Daniel
Daniel chilling in Bangalore with a lot of #swag 😎