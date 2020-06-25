If you need any help with developing on Hasura, the 5000+ member strong Hasura Discord is here to help. Our community members include some very experienced engineers from some of the world’s most exciting companies, and many of them have been using Hasura in Production for a long time.
Community call
We have public and recorded community meetings on the last Wednesday of the month.
Hasura engineers will share the work that we’re doing on the open source project, discuss upcoming features and answer your questions. We’ll also have a short presentation by a community member showcasing what they’ve built for the Hasura community :)
30 JUL, 2020
9:00 AM PST
Get involved
There are several ways that you can get involved with the Hasura community. Reach out to us if you’re interested in any of these and we’ll set you up with resources that can help you, as well as ship you some swag!
Speak about Hasura or give a workshop at your local Tech meetup or at your company.