Unlocking data for developers
A conference about the role of GraphQL in unlocking data and modernizing
data access to accelerate product delivery in organizations.
Curated for enterprise developers & teams.
About
GraphQL is being used in organisations of all sizes today! One of the enormous benefits of GraphQL in the enterprise is unlocking & activating legacy data so that developers are empowered to build modern applications fast. This has ushered in speedier delivery cycles, increased developer productivity and enabled modern application development.
Enterprise GraphQL conf will bring together practitioners and leaders in enterprise who are spearheading GraphQL powered transformation projects at some of the largest companies in the world.
This conference is curated for developers, engineering managers & architects to learn from peers and get all your GraphQL adoption questions answered!
Speakers
Latha Budideti
VP Software Engineering
Optum
Deep Ganguly
Product Manager
SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite
James Governor
Founder
RedMonk
Evan Huus
Developer Lead
Shopify
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder
Hausra
Diana Suvorova
Senior Software Engineer
Uber
Allison Kunz
Solutions Engineer
Hasura
Adam Miskiewicz
Staff Engineer
Airbnb
More Speakers & Agenda Coming Soon!
Events
22nd Oct | 9am to 2pm PT
Conference
The one day conference will feature talks & panel discussions with engineering leaders in enterprises & some of the fastest growing companies, industry analysts and founders of modern data companies about use-cases & benefits of modernizing data access.
Conference Talks
Engineering leaders from SAP, United Health and more will talk about GraphQL’s impact on their projects.
FREE
Panel Discussions
Learn about how GraphQL is being used for Data Federation and as the infrastructure for high growth companies.
FREE
Tech Round Tables
Talk directly to GraphQL experts about Federation, Auth, Security and scaling a backend.
PAID
21st Oct | 9am to 11am PT
Hasura Workshop: Building an Enterprise-grade Data Access layer with GraphQL & Hasura
In this 2-hour, live workshop you will learn how to accelerate time to market for your applications by building a modern, secure & scaleable GraphQL API over a legacy stack with multiple data sources.
The workshop will cover:
- • Building a scalable data access layer with GraphQL
- • Securing the data access layer with authentication and authorization
- • Extending the data layer for custom business logic (or even re-using existing code
in your Spring Boot/Django/Rails applications)
- • Connecting disparate data sources into a unified data graph with data federation
- • API governance for the unified GraphQL API
Submissions open till 19th October
Hasura Hackathon
Join the Hasura Hackathon and build prototypes, fun sample applications or anything you’d like to to get your hands dirty with GraphQL. A total of upto $3850 in prize money, Hasura credits and swag is up for grabs !
How it works
- • Buy a ticket & assemble your team
- • Build an app using GraphQL & Hasura
- • Submit your project
- • Find out if GraphQL is the right fit for you /
win prizes and swag!
Start Date & Deadline
You can get started any time.
Your application needs to be submitted by19th October
