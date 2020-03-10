Hasura, Inc.: Privacy Policy

1. INTRODUCTION

2. APPLICABILITY

The Platform, Engine and Services which help you to set up and build software and web based applications through the use of a layer of computing infrastructure owned and licensed to you by Hasura. The Hasura website, which describes the Hasura Platform, Engine and Services, allows you to sign up for or download the Hasura Platform, Engine and Services, and gives you information on other activities that we organize or participate in, such as events, conferences, newsletters, MOOC’s etc. All other products and services provided by Hasura, including any support services. When you use the Hasura Services (as defined below), we will collect information in accordance with this Policy. “Hasura Services” mean:

3. INFORMATION THAT WE COLLECT

We collect the following information from you, which is collectively referred to as Personal Information (“Personal Information”), as this information identifies you as an individual.

Note that Personal Information is commonly referred to as personal information or personally identifiable information (the “PII”) in the US and as Personal Data in Europe. Throughout this Privacy Policy, we will refer to such information as Personal Information, unless a statutory definition otherwise applies. Also note that Personal Information includes User Information as defined below.

There are two categories of information that we collect:

Account Information: When you sign up for an Hasura account (“User Account”), we require certain Personal Information such as your, e-mail address, Git Hub Id or Google Id for the purpose of user registration, identification and account verification. Payment Transaction Information: We may collect your first name, last name, phone number, billing address, when you register for Hasura Services. Your credit card and credit card related billing details are collected through a third-party gateway to which you will be required to provide requisite information separately in order to process your payments. The third-party payment gateway will in turn share with us the last 4 (four) digits of your card number for identification purpose only. When you share any information with a third-party payment collector, please ensure reviewing their individual privacy policy and related documents. Please contact us at [email protected] for the name of our current third-party gateway provider. Information that we need you to provide to enable you to sign up for Hasura Services. Information we automatically collect from your use of the Hasura Services. When you use the Hasura Services, we automatically collect information, including Personal Information, about the services you use and how you use them. This information is necessary for the effective performance of the contract between you and us, to enable us to comply with applicable laws and to provide and improve the functionalities relating to the Services. IP and Geo-location Data: When you use certain features of the Hasura Services, we may collect your IP address and infer other information from it like your location, your Internet Service Provider (the “ISP”), the type of your connection, and, if the connection is registered to a business, the name of the organization. Service Usage Data: We may collect information about your interactions with the Hasura Services such as the pages viewed on the website and the account dashboard, number of clicks, domain names, landing pages and other such information, content viewed on the API console, anonymized logs of interactions with the Hasura command line tool. Device and Browser Information: We may collect information about your devices that are used to interact with Hasura Services which includes the device's address, Operating System (the “OS”), system architecture, certain information that your web browser sends whenever you visit any website. Cookies and Tracking Data: Cookies are used by us (and certain third-party services) to help identify your previous interactions and sessions on the website. Hasura may associate this information with your Hasura Account. You may decline these cookies by changing your browser settings, if permitted. However, do note that this may impact certain features of the Services offered or your experience in using the Services. This Policy does not apply to, nor does Hasura take any responsibility for any information that is collected by any third party either using the Services or through any third-party links made available to you during your use of the Services, through any advertisements or through bots. Please note that you will be bound by the terms and privacy policies published by third-parties in respect of any information that you may provide to them by using Hasura Services. Please contact us at [email protected] if you wish to obtain a list of third-party providers who may have access to your information because of your use of Hasura Services.

4. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT FROM YOU?

Ensuring the services with respect to Hasura Services are presented in the most effective manner for your use; To provide you with information pertaining to products and services, marketing and promotional activities, transactional and user support and products or services that you request from us which we feel may interest you, when you have consented to be contacted for such purposes; To carry our obligations arising from any contracts entered into between you and us, including for billing and collection; To notify you about any changes and improvements to Hasura Services; or analytical purposes, including but not limited to assessing usage data, usage patterns, and other similar activities; When you create a User Account, we keep a record of your communication to help solve any issues you might be facing. In any other way that Hasura may describe to you at the time you provide the information. We use information collected from cookies and other tracking technologies to improve your user experience. We collect device specific information (such as your hardware model, operating system version, unique device identifiers. Hasura may associate your device identifiers with your User Account. Hasura will use the information collected from you for the following purposes:

Please do not include or provide any personal information unless specifically requested as part of the registration or other applicable processes. If any information you have provided or uploaded violates the terms of this Policy, Hasura may delete such information upon informing you of the same and revoke your access if required without incurring any liability to you.

If you post information on our Website for persons other than Hasura, you do so at your own risk. By doing so, you consent to their use of such information including transmitting it to others off our Website. Please be aware that Hasura cannot control the actions of other users of the websites and mobile applications with whom you may choose to share information with.

5. HOW YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION CAN BE SHARED OR DISCLOSED?

To Conduct Analytics: We are always looking for ways to make our Hasura Services smarter, faster, secure, integrated, and useful to you. We use collective learnings about how people use our Hasura Services and feedback provided directly to us to troubleshoot and to identify trends, usage, activity patterns and areas for integration and improvement of the Hasura Services. We also test and analyze certain new features with some users before rolling the feature out to all users. We may also share aggregated information (information about our users that we combine together so that it no longer identifies or references an individual user) and other pseudonymized information for regulatory compliance, industry and market analysis, demographic profiling, marketing and advertising, and other business purposes. For Customer Support: We may use your Personal Information for our live chat functionality, which is used to resolve technical issues you encounter, to respond to your requests for assistance, to analyze crash information, and to repair and improve the Services. To Market, Promote and Drive Engagement with Hasura Services: We use your contact Personal Information (and information about how you use Hasura Services) to send promotional messages, marketing, advertising and other information that may be of specific interest to you, through other companies' websites and applications but only with your prior specific written consent to receive such marketing communications. We will ask you at the time of registration and/or opening an account with us if you want to receive such marketing communications. These marketing communications are aimed at driving engagement and maximizing what you get out of the Services, including information about new features, survey requests, newsletters, and events we think may be of interest to you. We also communicate with you about new product offers, promotions and contests. You can opt-out of receiving marketing communications from us at any time by following the unsubscribe instructions included in our marketing communications. For Legal Reasons: ensure compliance with law/ regulations and/or pursuant to enforceable orders of government, law enforcement or regulatory authorities; address fraud, security or technical issues; protect against harm to the rights, property or safety of Hasura, its other users or the public as required or permitted by law. Hasura may also share information including Personal Information with individuals or entities to the extent it believes in good faith it is required to: For Effective Provision of Services: We may share your Personal Information to Hasura employees, contractors and agents, who need to know that information in order to provide our Services to you and who are subject to strict contractual confidentiality obligations and may be disciplined or terminated if they fail to meet these obligations. We share your Personal Information only with your consent for the following operations and maintaining the Services:

6. YOUR WORLDWIDE RIGHTS

Where we store your Personal Information? We store Personal Information in the United States, India, United Kingdom (“UK”) and Singapore. If you are in the European Union (“EU”), then your Personal Information may be transferred to the United States, India, UK, and Singapore through the Standard Contractual Clauses, which are available at http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/transfer/index_en.htm , (the “Standard Contractual Clauses”). Please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] , if you have any questions related to this Section. How we store and protect your Personal Information? Hasura stores Personal Information on its servers in various countries around the world, currently in Singapore, India, UK and the United States. We may store and process your Personal Information on a server located outside the country where you live. The Personal Information that you provide, subject to disclosure in accordance with this Policy, shall be maintained in a safe and secure manner. Hasura databases and information are stored on secure servers with appropriate firewalls and physical and electronic safeguards. Hasura uses industry standard physical, technical and administrative security measures to safeguard all Personal Information, confidential and secure. We conduct periodic reviews of our security measures pertaining to our Personal Information collection, storage, to guard against unauthorized access to systems. When you enter Personal Information (such as log in credentials) for your User Account (“User Information”), all communications between Hasura and the Users of Hasura Services are encrypted using Secure Socket Layer (the “SSL”) Certificates. While all reasonable efforts will be made to ensure that your User Information and all other information submitted by you is safe and secure, Hasura makes no representation, warranties or other assurances that the security measures are adequate, safe, fool proof or impenetrable. Given the nature of internet transactions, Hasura does not take any responsibility for the transmission of information including User Information or Personal Information shared by you. Any transmission of User Information on the internet is done at your risk and shall not be responsible for the circumvention of the privacy settings or security measures either by you or any third party. As a User of the Hasura Services, you have the responsibility to ensure data security. You should use the Services responsibly and not share your User Information, including your username or password or account information, with any person. Do remember that you are solely responsible for all acts done under the account registered to you including the use by others who steal or obtain your registration credentials. Your Rights Data Retention and Data Deletion. Request for Deletion Hasura shall retain Personal Information that it collects for as long as is necessary for the performance of the contract between you and us and to comply with our legal obligations. If you no longer want to use our Services and want your User Information and/or Personal Information to be deleted, you may contact Hasura at [email protected] to request a list of information regarding your User Account, User Information and/or Personal Information and/or that it be deleted. If you wish to use Hasura Services once your User Account is deleted pursuant to your request, you will have to sign-up as a new User. Deletion on Account of Non-Use In the event you do not use/access the Hasura Services or your User Account in particular for a period of three years. Hasura will delete your User Account and all your User Information and Personal Information. If you wish to avail Hasura Services once your User Account is deleted pursuant to non-use, you will have to sign-up as a new User. Rectification of Inaccurate or Incomplete Information. You can change, alter, modify, or delete your account information (including User Information) at any time by e-mailing us at [email protected] . However, please note that in the event you alter, or update or delete your account information, we cannot ensure the continuity or quality of the Services being provided to you. Hasura may permit or deny modification of any information, to the extent such information is required by it order to be compliant with and observe applicable laws. You have the right to ask us to correct inaccurate or incomplete Personal Information concerning you (which you cannot update yourself within your Hasura Account). Rectification of Inaccurate or Incomplete Information. Data portability is the ability to obtain some of your information in a format you can move from one service provider to another. You are entitled to request copies of Personal Information that you have provided to us in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format and/or request us to transmit this information to another service provider (where technically feasible). You may send such a request to [email protected] Withdrawing Consent and Restriction of Collecting Data. Where you have provided your consent to the collecting of your Personal Information by Hasura, you may withdraw your consent at any time by sending a communication to Hasura at [email protected] specifying which consent you are withdrawing. Please note that the withdrawal of your consent does not affect the lawfulness of any processing activities based on such consent before its withdrawal. However, please note that in the event you withdraw your consent, we cannot ensure the continuity or quality of the Services being provided to you. Complaints. If you wish to place a complaint with regard to privacy requirements or laws, access any of your Information or would like to update or correct any errors in your User Information, please contact our Data Protection Officer/Grievance Redressal Officer, Anand Rajkumar at [email protected] so that we can consider and respond to your request. Response. We will respond to your inquiry within thirty (30) days of the receipt. Please see Section 14 for details regarding “Contacting Us.” You may also have the right to make a GDPR complaint to the relevant Supervisory Authority. A list of Supervisory Authorities is available here European Complaints. In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, Hasura commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact Hasura at Anand Rajkumar at [email protected] so that we can consider and respond to your request. Hasura has further committed to refer unresolved Privacy Shield complaints to the Better Business Bureau, an alternative dispute resolution provider located in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please visit https://www.bbb.org/EU-privacy-shield/for-eu-consumers for more information or to file a complaint. The services of Better Business Bureau are provided at no cost to you. Hasura commits to cooperate with EU data protection authorities (DPAs) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) and comply with the advice given by such authorities with regard to human resources data transferred from the EU and Switzerland in the context of providing our SERVICES to you. You have the right to access the personal data that we store on you. We are subject to the investigation and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You may require us to arbitrate your complaints under certain circumstances. We will be liable to you for any unauthorized transfers of your personal data to third parties. Sharing Personal Information with Third Parties. We do not (i) share such Personal Information with third parties, other than Processors or Sub-Processor (collectively “Agents”), who comply with GDPR and are required by us to provide our Services under our Terms of Service or an agreement with Customers under which we provide our Services, or (ii) utilize any Personal Information for reasons other than that for which it was originally provided. If this practice should change in the future, we will update this Privacy Policy to identify any third parties and provide you with opt-out or opt-in choice where applicable.You should submit inquiries or complaints to us at [email protected] or at our mailing address: Hasura, Inc, 3260 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304, USA Attn: Privacy Officer If you are a resident of or a visitor to Europe, you have certain rights with respect to the transport, storing, and processing of your Personal Data (referred here as Personal Information), as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”). Invoking Arbitration. You have the right to access the personal data that we store on you. We are subject to the investigation and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You may require us to arbitrate your complaints under certain circumstances. We will be liable to you for any unauthorized transfers of your personal data to third parties. You may also be able to invoke binding arbitration for unresolved complaints but prior to initiating such arbitration, a resident of a European country participating in the Privacy Shield must first: (1) contact us and afford us the opportunity to resolve the issue; (2) seek assistance from BBB PRIVACY SHIELD; and (3) contact the U.S. Department of Commerce (either directly or through a European Data Protection Authority) and afford the Department of Commerce time to attempt to resolve the issue. If such a resident invokes binding arbitration, each party shall be responsible for its own attorney’s fees. US Privacy Shield Certification. Hasura, Inc. complies with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States. Hasura, Inc. has certified to the Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this privacy policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov/

7. FOR OUR CALIFORNIA VISITORS AND CONSUMERS

Hasura does not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside third parties your Personal Information as the term is defined under the California Civil Code Section § 1798.82(h). California Civil Code Section 1798.83 allows Users of the Platform, Engine and Services, who are California residents to request certain information regarding our use of and disclosure of Personal Information to third parties for their direct marketing and other purposes. While, we do not sell your Personal Information to third parties, some third parties, such as credit card processors or platform monitors, may have access to your Personal Information to enable us to provide you with our Services. To make a request for the disclosure, identification and/or deletion of your Personal Information in all our systems, please send an email to [email protected] or write us at Hasura, Inc, 3260 Hillview Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94304.

Right to Request Personal Information. Upon request, we will provide you with (i) a list of all Personal Information that we have collected on you, (ii) from whom we obtained such Personal Information, (iii) the reason why we collected such Personal Information, and (iv) with whom (if any) we have shared such Personal Information. Sale of your Personal Information. If we sell your Personal Information, which we currently do not, or disclose your Personal Information to third parties, upon request, we will provide you with (i) a list of the Personal Information that we have collected on you, (ii) a list of the Personal Information that we sell or disclose to others on you, and (iii) to whom we have sold or disclosed your Personal Information. A consumer can make such a request only twice in a 12-month period. Why we need your Information. We require such Personal Information to be able to provide to you our Services. Collect Information Only from you. Unless otherwise specified, we only collect Personal Information from you. We do not use others to provide us with your Personal Information. Disclosure of Personal Information. We only share your Personal Information with service providers, e.g., billing and collection agents, who enable us to provide our Services to you. We do not sell or give your Personal Information to third parties for purposes unrelated to our provision of Services to you. Right to have Personal Information Deleted. Upon request, we will delete all of your Personal Information that we have collected on you and will direct our Service Providers to also delete all of your Personal Information. But note that if we do delete all of this Personal Information, you will no longer be able to use our Services. Response. We will acknowledge receipt of your inquiry within ten (10) days of the receipt. We will respond within forty-five (45) days of receiving such request or query. Within this period, we are required to verify your identity before further action. Additionally, in order for us to respond to your request or query, we will need to collect information from the requesting party to verify their identity. Non-Discrimination Right. Deny you goods or services. Charge you different prices or rates for goods or services, including through granting discounts or other benefits, or imposing penalties. Provide you a different level or quality of goods or services. Suggest that you may receive a different price or rate for goods or services or a different level or quality of goods or services. We will not discriminate against you for exercising any of your CCPA rights. We will not: Financial Incentives. However, we may offer you certain financial incentives permitted by the CCPA that can result in different prices, rates, or quality levels. Any CCPA-permitted financial incentive we offer will reasonably relate to your Personal Information’s value and contain written terms that describe the program’s material aspects. Participation in a financial incentive program requires your prior opt in consent, which you may revoke at any time. Contact Information. You may contact us (i) at [email protected] , (ii) by phone at our toll-free number +1-833-690-2124, or (iii) by writing to us at Privacy Officer, at Hasura, Inc. 3260 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304, to (i) make a Personal Information Request, (ii) lodge a complaint about our use or storage of your Personal Information, (iii) ask us to delete such Personal Information, and/or (iv) discuss our Privacy Policy and/or anything that has to do with it. Additionally, in order for us to respond to your request or query, we will need to collect information from the requesting party to verify their identity to prevent fraudulent requests. As mentioned above, we will respond within forty-five (45) days of receiving such verifiable consumer request or query. We document our verification process for full compliance with the CCPA. Under 16. We will not sell your Personal Information if you are under the age of 16 unless we have the consent of your parent or your guardian nor will we sell it if you ask us not to do so. Opt Out Right. Although we do not currently sell your Personal Information, if we do so in the future, then upon your request, we will stop selling your Personal Information (sometimes called your Opt Out Right). You may send the request to Opt Out (i) to [email protected] , (ii) by phone at our toll-free number +1-833-690-2124, or (iii) by writing to us at Privacy Officer, Hasura, Inc. 3260 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304. Personal Information that We Store. For your information, we store/collect the following Personal Information on you including your full name, email address, geolocation, and information about your internet connection, the equipment you use to access our Website, and usage details of your use of our Services. Additionally, this Section 7 provides additional information about our California consumers and applies to all visitors, users, and others to our Website, who reside in the State of California (“Consumers” or “you”). We adopt this Section to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and any terms defined in the CCPA have the same meaning when used in this Section.

8. FOR OUR NEW YORK CUSTOMERS

We will fully comply with the letter and the spirit of the New York Shield Act (the “Act’), which became effective on January 1, 2020, to the fullest extent that it is applicable to us. We have adopted reasonable safeguards to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of your private information, as defined in the Act ("Private Information"). We will securely protect any personal information, as defined in the Act ("Personal Information"), and/or Private Information in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Act. We will notify you of any unauthorized access to or disclosure of your Personal Information or your Private Information in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

9. THE US CAN-SPAM ACT OF 2003

not use false or misleading subjects or email addresses; identify the email message as an advertisement in some reasonable way; include the physical address of Hasura, Inc., which is 3260 Hillview Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304; monitor third-party email marketing services for compliance, if one is used; honor opt-out/unsubscribe requests quickly; and give an “opt-out” or “unsubscribe” option. The US CAN-SPAM Act establishes requirements for commercial messages, gives recipients the right to have businesses stop emailing them, and spells out penalties for violations. Per the CAN-SPAM Act, we will:

If you wish to opt out of email marketing, follow the instructions at the bottom of each email or contact us at [email protected] and we will promptly remove you from all future marketing correspondences.

10. CHILDREN UNDER THIRTEEN (13)

Hasura Services are not intended for children under 13 years of age, and we do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If we learn we have collected or received personal information from a child under 13, we will delete that information. If you believe we might have any information about a child under 13, please contact us at [email protected]

11. ACCESSING AND CORRECTING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

You can review and change your Personal Information by logging into the Platform and visiting your Account page. You can also request us to make changes to your Personal Information by sending us an email at [email protected] , if you are unable to make the change on the Account. However, we reserve the right to deny your request if we believe the change would violate any applicable law or legal requirement.

12. CHANGES TO OUR PRIVACY POLICY

Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Policy at any time. In the event, we modify this Policy, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Policy. We will inform you about the modifications via email or comparable means within 15 days of such modification. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Platform, Engine and the Services shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Platform, Engine and/or Services at any time without notice or liability.

13. COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT/DMCA NOTICE

If you believe that any content on our Website, Engine, or Platform violates your copyright, and wish to have the allegedly infringing material removed, the following information in the form of a written notification (pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(c) (“DMCA Takedown Notice”) must be provided to our designated Copyright Agent. It is our policy to terminate the accounts of repeat infringers.

Your physical or electronic signature; Identification of the copyrighted work(s) that you claim to have been infringed; Identification of the material on our services that you claim is infringing and that you request us to remove; Sufficient information to permit us to locate such material; Your address, telephone number, and e-mail address; A statement that you have a good faith belief that use of the objectionable material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or under the law; and A statement that the information in the notification is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are either the owner of the copyright that has allegedly been infringed or that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.

Hasura’s Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Takedown Notices is Anand Rajkumar, [email protected] , at HASURA, INC. Attn: DMCA Notice, 3260 Hillview Ave., Palo Alto, CA 94304. You acknowledge that for us to be authorized to take down any content, your DMCA takedown notice must comply with all the requirements of this Section. Please note that, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 512(f), any misrepresentation of material fact (falsities) in a written notification automatically subjects the complaining party to liability for any damages, costs and attorney's fees incurred by us in connection with the written notification and allegation of copyright infringement.

14. CONTACTING US

To ask questions or comment about this Policy and our privacy practices, contact us at:

Privacy Officer

Address:

Hasura, Inc,

3260 Hillview Ave.,

Palo Alto, CA- 94304

If you are a resident of India and have any questions or concerns regarding this Policy or our privacy practices, please write to us at the following address:

The Grievance Officer

Name: Anand Rajkumar

Address:

Hasura, Inc,

3260 Hillview Ave.,

Palo Alto, CA- 94304

