👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Instant GraphQL for
Databases
Get GraphQL APIs for your database in minutes
Use cloud-hosted databases with Hasura Cloud
Activate on-premises databases with Hasura Core or Enterprise
Extend databases to web and mobile apps
Connect existing databases to apps written in React, Angular, Vue, and mobile frameworks with one GraphQL endpoint.
Learn more
Hasura Cloud
and intuitive GUI and CLI make it easy to get started
Create live queries and subscriptions that react to data changes
Full access to native data types
Utilize database-specific data types without comprises or workarounds
Continue using GIS and location-based queries your database provides
Join databases and APIs
Create GraphQL services composed of multiple databases with remote joins
Integrate internal and commercial REST services simplify development and create new APIs
Add custom business logic in your
favorite language or framework
Performance at scale
Start free and scale to millions of users with built-in caching and high availability
Read replicas for fast performance
Rate limiting to manage utilization
Enterprise ready
Secure and authorize data with allow lists and authentication services like Auth0
Monitoring, analytics, and integrations with APM, logging, and alerting tools
24/7 support and training available