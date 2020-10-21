Enterprise GraphQL Conf: Unlocking Data for Developers (21st & 22nd Oct)
👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Join a Hasura event, from anywhere in the world.
Learn more about our live and recorded events below. You can also sign up to our community newsletter to stay up-to-date on our events.
Featured Events
More Events
All
Upcoming
Recorded
Workshop | 21 Oct 2020 | 9am PT
Building an Enterprise- grade Data Access layer
Build an enterprise-grade Data Access layer, secure it with authentication and authorization, and extend it for custom business logic.
Buy Tickets
→
Community Call | 29 Oct 2020 | 9 AM PST
Hasura Community Call - October 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
Register
→
Live-stream | 17 Nov 2020 | 9am PT
GraphQL Contributor Days
Join us for a livestreamed event with core contributors and authors of various libraries in the GraphQL Community.
Register
→
Webinar
Enterprise Grade Authorization
Learn how to model popular enterprise authorization systems like RBAC, ABAC, AWS IAM and GCP IAM in Hasura to map your authorization requirements.
View Recording
→
Webinar
GraphQL in Production
Learn about the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API
View Recording
→
Conference
Hasura Con'20: The first Hasura user conference
Our first user conference featuring a week of talks and hands-on workshops about pushing the boundaries of GraphQL forward.
View all Talks
→
Community Call
Hasura Community Call - Sep 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
View Recording
→
Webinar
Data Federation with Hasura
Join data across your databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) with Hasura
View Recording
→
Live-stream
Moving from OSS to Cloud
Learn how to migrate a Hasura OSS instance to Cloud and why it makes sense for you.
View Recording
→
Community Call
Hasura Community Call - August 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
View Recording
→
Fireside Chat
Use Angular with GraphQL
A chat with Bonnie Brennan, Chris Whited, Uri Goldshtein & Tanmai Gopal about the details in using GraphQL with Angular.
View Recording
→
Fireside Chat
Using Relay with GraphQL
A chat with Joseph Savona, Sean Grove, Jesse Martin & Tanmai Gopal about the intircacies in using GraphQL with Relay.
View Recording
→
Fireside Chat
Using Vue.js with GraphQL
A chat with Natalie Tepluhina, Debbie O'Brien & Tanmai Gopal on how to go about using Vue.js with GraphQL.
View Recording
→
View Archive →