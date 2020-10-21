Enterprise GraphQL Conf: Unlocking Data for Developers (21st & 22nd Oct)
Enterprise GraphQL
Community Call
Office Hours
Building an Enterprise- grade Data Access layer
Workshop | 21 Oct 2020 | 9am PT
Building an Enterprise- grade Data Access layer
Build an enterprise-grade Data Access layer, secure it with authentication and authorization, and extend it for custom business logic.
Hasura Community Call - October 2020
Community Call | 29 Oct 2020 | 9 AM PST
Hasura Community Call - October 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
GraphQL Contributor Days
Live-stream | 17 Nov 2020 | 9am PT
GraphQL Contributor Days
Join us for a livestreamed event with core contributors and authors of various libraries in the GraphQL Community.
Enterprise Grade Authorization
Webinar
Enterprise Grade Authorization
Learn how to model popular enterprise authorization systems like RBAC, ABAC, AWS IAM and GCP IAM in Hasura to map your authorization requirements.
GraphQL in Production
Webinar
GraphQL in Production
Learn about the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API
Hasura Con'20: The first Hasura user conference
Conference
Hasura Con'20: The first Hasura user conference
Our first user conference featuring a week of talks and hands-on workshops about pushing the boundaries of GraphQL forward.
Hasura Community Call - Sep 2020
Community Call
Hasura Community Call - Sep 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
Data Federation with Hasura
Webinar
Data Federation with Hasura
Join data across your databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) with Hasura
Moving from OSS to Cloud
Live-stream
Moving from OSS to Cloud
Learn how to migrate a Hasura OSS instance to Cloud and why it makes sense for you.
Hasura Community Call - August 2020
Community Call
Hasura Community Call - August 2020
A monthly call featuring demos, features, & product updates by the Hasura engineers.
Use Angular with GraphQL
Fireside Chat
Use Angular with GraphQL
A chat with Bonnie Brennan, Chris Whited, Uri Goldshtein & Tanmai Gopal about the details in using GraphQL with Angular.
Using Relay with GraphQL
Fireside Chat
Using Relay with GraphQL
A chat with Joseph Savona, Sean Grove, Jesse Martin & Tanmai Gopal about the intircacies in using GraphQL with Relay.
Using Vue.js with GraphQL
Fireside Chat
Using Vue.js with GraphQL
A chat with Natalie Tepluhina, Debbie O'Brien & Tanmai Gopal on how to go about using Vue.js with GraphQL.
