From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins

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How Optum enabled 1200+ developers to ship faster with a central data platform, powered by GraphQL APIs

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The challenge of providing truly patient-centered care is critical to Optum. Bosky Mathew, Distinguished Engineer, and Thomas Kiss, Principal Engineer, discuss how our new clinical platform, Optum Clinical Manager (OCM), realizes the vision to provide a connected clinical experience by utilizing a domain driven architecture with a common data model for easy stitching, built with GraphQL powered by Hasura to develop new reusable APIs quickly and at scale by simplifying the process down to just defining a Postgres schema.

Speakers

Bosky Mathew

Bosky Mathew

A Distinguished Engineer with strong engineering mindset, a passion for innovation and a track record of successful delivery of large-scale complex systems within UHG and Optum. I have spent the last 14 years working for UHG/Optum architecting and building healthcare technology solutions to meet the complex needs of members, providers, and clinicians. I am currently working as Chief Platform Architect for Optum Clinical Manager (OCM).
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Thomas Kiss

Thomas Kiss

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