Nov 10, 2022

How Optum enabled 1200+ developers to ship faster with a central data platform, powered by GraphQL APIs

The challenge of providing truly patient-centered care is critical to Optum. Bosky Mathew, Distinguished Engineer, and Thomas Kiss, Principal Engineer, discuss how our new clinical platform, Optum Clinical Manager (OCM), realizes the vision to provide a connected clinical experience by utilizing a domain driven architecture with a common data model for easy stitching, built with GraphQL powered by Hasura to develop new reusable APIs quickly and at scale by simplifying the process down to just defining a Postgres schema.

Bosky Matthew