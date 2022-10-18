From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins

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Unifying and Improving Developer Experience at LinkedIn Through GraphQL

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One of the biggest benefits of GraphQL is its developer-friendly experience. At LinkedIn, the GraphQL infrastructure team is leveraging GraphQL to improve and standardize the querying experience from online services, across all LinkedIn products and across different parts of the stack. In this talk, two engineers from the core GraphQL infrastructure team will take us through the journey of adopting GraphQL at LinkedIn, with a focus on issues related to scale and query complexity.

Speakers

Katrina Lee

Katrina Lee

Katrina Lee is a senior software engineer at LinkedIn on the GraphQL infrastructure team. She has spent the past three years working towards the team’s mission to create a unified GraphQL experience for internal developers and external data users, focusing extensively on improving performance and building infrastructure. A graduate of the University of Chicago, she works remotely from Los Angeles.
LinkedIn
Ethan Shen

Ethan Shen

Ethan has been working as a software developer for 10 years at different companies, with a focus on creating API services for frontend use cases. He has been with Linkedin for over 3 years now, and within the last 2 years, he was primarily working on building and enriching the GraphQL infrastructure to provide a better developer experience for client engineers.
LinkedIn
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