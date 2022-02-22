Nov 10, 2022

Unifying and Improving Developer Experience at LinkedIn Through GraphQL

One of the biggest benefits of GraphQL is its developer-friendly experience. At LinkedIn, the GraphQL infrastructure team is leveraging GraphQL to improve and standardize the querying experience from online services, across all LinkedIn products and across different parts of the stack. In this talk, two engineers from the core GraphQL infrastructure team will take us through the journey of adopting GraphQL at LinkedIn, with a focus on issues related to scale and query complexity.

Speakers

Katrina Lee Katrina Lee is a senior software engineer at LinkedIn on the GraphQL infrastructure team. She has spent the past three years working towards the team’s mission to create a unified GraphQL experience for internal developers and external data users, focusing extensively on improving performance and building infrastructure. A graduate of the University of Chicago, she works remotely from Los Angeles.