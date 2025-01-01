Announcing PromptQL: Build AI apps with Agentic Data Access
hasura-header-illustration

Hasura at Google Next 2025

Las Vegas, NV, April 9-11th, 2025

A new kind of API for your AI! See how Hasura can help you build intelligent next-gen AI apps with real-time data. Come for a demo of our brand new solution, PromptQL. Stick around for some premium swag and indulge in a few tasty treats we’ve got lined up just for you!

Book some time to see Hasura in action!

