The Hasura Connector Hub

A native data connector helps connect Hasura to any external data sources your business uses. Connectors help augment your existing subgraphs or float net new ones. Data connectors extend key Hasura features, like permissions and relationships, to the external data source to enrich your supergraph.

Connectors are a critical addition to our product offering in a bid to unify our user’s data sprawl. To learn more, read about how we operationalize the supergraph architecture using the Hasura Data Delivery Network.