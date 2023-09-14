Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

UNIFY DATA SPRAWL

The Hasura Connector Hub

Extend your supergraphs with external data sources using native connectors.

What are data connectors and how do you use one?

A native data connector helps connect Hasura to any external data sources your business uses. Connectors help augment your existing subgraphs or float net new ones. Data connectors extend key Hasura features, like permissions and relationships, to the external data source to enrich your supergraph.

Connectors are a critical addition to our product offering in a bid to unify our user’s data sprawl. To learn more, read about how we operationalize the supergraph architecture using the Hasura Data Delivery Network.

The Connector Spec
The Connector Spec

If you’re looking for a more in depth understanding of the connector landscape, read our spec.

Explore our SDKs
Explore our SDKs

You can build your own connector using one of our SDKs. Currently, we have Rust SDK and a Typescript SDK

Build a Connector
Build a Connector

Follow along with our Tech evangelist Tristan Harr as he walks through building your own data connector.

