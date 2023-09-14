The Hasura Connector Hub

What are data connectors and how do you use one?
A native data connector helps connect Hasura to any external data sources your business uses. Connectors help augment your existing subgraphs or float net new ones. Data connectors extend key Hasura features, like permissions and relationships, to the external data source to enrich your supergraph.
Connectors are a critical addition to our product offering in a bid to unify our user’s data sprawl. To learn more, read about how we operationalize the supergraph architecture using the Hasura Data Delivery Network.
Browse our connectors
Available
Coming Soon
MongoDB
MySQL
Snowflake
Oracle
SQL Server
MariaDB
Google Big Query
SQLite with Turso
DuckDB with MotherDuck
MySQL for Planetscale
Weaviate
DynamoDB
Redshift
CockroachDB
Spanner
Neo4j
