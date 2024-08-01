Hasura Support Hub

Business and Enterprise support plans are exclusive to Private DDN customers.
Community
Business
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Only for P1, account, and billing questions
Onboarding support
JumpStart Program
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager
Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs
N/A
P1: < 1 hour
P2: < 4 business hours
P3: < 1 business day
P4: < 2 business days
P1: < 30 minutes
P2: < 2 business hours
P3: < 4 business hours
P4: < 1 business day
Business and Enterprise support plans are exclusive to Private DDN customers.
Community
Forum support
Ticketed support - Only for P1, account, and billing questions
Business
Forum support
Ticketed support
First response SLAs - P1: < 1 business hour, P2: < 4 business hours, P3: < 1 business day, P4: < 2 business days
Enterprise
Forum support
Ticketed support
Onboarding support - JumpStart Program
Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews
First response SLAs - P1: < 30 minutes, P2: < 2 business hours, P3: < 4 business hours, P4: < 1 business day
Customer Success Manager
Gain access to a dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) who will champion your success, assist in achieving your business goals, and cultivate a long-term strategic partnership to ensure ongoing success.
JumpStart Program
A guided program where a dedicated Solutions Architect will work directly with your team to help you achieve your goals swiftly. It includes product training, architectural guidance, and a personalized success plan, enabling you to identify relevant configuration options and milestones for your API design and development objectives.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.
Contact Us
Got questions about our support plans and pricing?
Can you purchase higher levels of support independently?
What are support hours and days?
Where can I get more information about my legacy support plan?
How are support priority levels defined?
Contact Us
Got questions about our support plans and pricing?