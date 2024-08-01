Join us for an in-depth look at Hasura DDN Advanced and GraphQL federation

Hasura Support Hub

Build mission-critical workloads on Hasura with confidence, supported by experts and tools to help you mitigate risks, resolve issues, and optimize performance and costs.

Support plans
Every Hasura DDN user benefits from free Community support. For teams requiring faster response times and enhanced security features, we offer tailored plans to meet your needs.
Business and Enterprise support plans are exclusive to Private DDN customers.

Community

Forum support

Ticketed support - Only for P1, account, and billing questions

Business

Forum support

Ticketed support

First response SLAs - P1: < 1 business hour, P2: < 4 business hours, P3: < 1 business day, P4: < 2 business days

Enterprise

Forum support

Ticketed support

Onboarding support - JumpStart Program

Named Solution Architect and Customer Success Manager - Includes monthly and quarterly business and technical reviews

First response SLAs - P1: < 30 minutes, P2: < 2 business hours, P3: < 4 business hours, P4: < 1 business day

Customer Success Manager

Gain access to a dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) who will champion your success, assist in achieving your business goals, and cultivate a long-term strategic partnership to ensure ongoing success.

JumpStart Program

A guided program where a dedicated Solutions Architect will work directly with your team to help you achieve your goals swiftly. It includes product training, architectural guidance, and a personalized success plan, enabling you to identify relevant configuration options and milestones for your API design and development objectives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.

Can you purchase higher levels of support independently?

What are support hours and days?

Where can I get more information about my legacy support plan?

How are support priority levels defined?

