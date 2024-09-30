Hasura, Inc. Cookie Policy:
Last Updated: 09/30/2024
Welcome to Hasura, Inc. We are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring that your personal data is handled responsibly. To enhance your experience on our website, we use cookies and similar technologies. This Cookie Policy explains what cookies are, how we use them, and how you can control them. By continuing to browse or use our website or our services through the website, you agree to the use of cookies as described in this policy. If you do not agree with our use of cookies, you can adjust your settings at any time by following the instructions outlined below.
What are Cookies?This Cookie Policy explains what cookies are and how we use them, the types of cookies we use i.e, the information we collect using cookies and how that information is used, and how to manage the cookie settings.
Cookies are small text files that are used to store small pieces of information. They are stored on your device when the website is loaded on your browser. These cookies help us make the website function properly, make it more secure, provide better user experience, and understand how the website performs and to analyze what works and where it needs improvement.
How Do We Use Cookies?As with most of the online services, Hasura, Inc. uses first-party and third-party cookies for several purposes. First-party cookies are mostly necessary for the website to function the right way, and they do not collect any of your personally identifiable data.
The third-party cookies used on our website are mainly for understanding how the website performs, how you interact with our website, keeping our services secure, providing advertisements that are relevant to you, and all in all providing you with a better and improved user experience and help speed up your future interactions with our website.
Hasura uses cookies to collect and store data about your browsing experience. This allows our websites to remember your preferences, personalize our content, analyze user behavior, and provide personalized advertising.
Types of Cookies We Use
- Necessary: Necessary cookies are required to enable the basic features of this site, such as providing secure log-in or adjusting your consent preferences. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable data.
- Functional: Functional cookies help perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collecting feedback, and other third-party features.
- Targeting & Advertising: Targeting cookies can be used to identify the visitor, their location, and certain actions including form submissions, page metrics, and build a visitor profile.
Advertising cookies are used to provide visitors with customized advertisements based on the pages you visited previously and to analyze the effectiveness of the ad campaigns.
- Analytics: Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics such as the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
- Performance: Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Manage Cookie Preferences:You can change your cookie preferences any time by clicking the above button. This will let you revisit the cookie consent banner and change your preferences or withdraw your consent right away. In addition to this, different browsers provide different methods to block and delete cookies used by websites.
You can change the settings of your browser to block/delete the cookies.
Listed below are the links to the support documents on how to manage and delete cookies from the major web browsers.
If you are using any other web browser, please visit your browser’s official support documents. Cookie Policy Generated By CookieYes - Cookie Policy Generator.
- Chrome: https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/32050
- Safari: https://support.apple.com/en-in/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac
- Firefox: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/clear-cookies-and-site-data-firefox?redirectslug=delete-cookies-remove-info-websites-stored&redirectlocale=en-US
- Internet Explorer: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/how-to-delete-cookie-files-in-internet-explorer-bca9446f-d873-78de-77ba-d42645fa52fc
CONTACTING USIf you have any questions about the use of our cookies, please contact us at [email protected] or via [email protected]