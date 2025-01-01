Hasura at AI Engineer World’s Fair

San Francisco, CA | June 3-5
The Future of Data Access for AI
Stop by our booth to meet PromptQL – the first general data agent that enables enterprises to deploy highly reliable AI systems on their data. Get a live demo to see first-hand how PromptQL outperforms other methods like RAG, tool-calling, and Text-to-SQL, pick up some coveted neon swag, and meet our on-site team!
Hasura at AI Engineer World’s Fair
Tanmai Gopal speaker card

Mark your calendar for our main stage session!

Join Tanmai Gopal, Hasura’s CEO, for his talk, AI Automation that actually works: $100M impact on messy data with zero surprises

When? June 4th at 11:15 AM
Where? The Marriott Marquis, Foothill Room C

You don’t want to miss this…

  1. 1. Stop by our booth
    Meet the team, pick up some of our rare neon swag, and learn how PromptQL is helping enterprises close the AI reliability gap and leave RAG behind.
  2. 2. Join us for an exclusive dinner
    We’ve reserved tables at some of the city’s best restaurants. Take a break from the trade show & connect with Hasura’s exec team and other industry leaders in a relaxed, intimate setting, all while enjoying gourmet meals at premier venues.

Come say hi to:

Hasura

Tanmai Gopal

CEO & co Founder

Tanmai Gopal
Hasura

Anushrut Gupta

Senior Product Manager,
Generative AI

Anushrut Gupta
Hasura

Tobi Ogunnaike

Applied AI Engineer

Tobi Ogunnaike
Hasura

John Bland

Account Executive

John Bland
Hasura

Lili Riahi

Field Marketing Manager

Lili Riahi
Hasura

Jakob Prince

Product Lead

Jakob Prince

Book a Meeting

Learn how we make data access easier for:

Open AI
Siemens
Airbus
General Mills
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Fanatics
Bank BRI
Atlassian
NASA
Build AI that actually works when connected to your data

HIPAASOC2GDPRRegularised Penteration TestedISO Certified
