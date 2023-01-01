Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
Hasura at Google Next

Building data APIs slowing down modernization?

Meet us at Google Cloud Next to see how Hasura can unblock your teams.

Accelerate your Google Cloud modernization journey by cutting down the time wasted on rebuilding APIs on the freshly migrated data in Google Cloud (BigQuery, AlloyDB, Cloud SQL, etc). See how auto-generating GraphQL and REST APIs with Hasura can help.
Building data APIs slowing down modernization?

Hasura for Google Cloud customers

Connect with Hasura

Stop by our booth, grab some swag, and enter the raffle!

New to Hasura?

Watch this 3 minute video to learn how Hasura accelerates data API development, and how it fits your architecture.

Instant APIs on BigQuery

Don’t waste time writing custom queries to expose BigQuery data to multiple teams.

Instant APIs on AlloyDB

Generate production-ready GraphQL and REST APIs on AlloyDB in minutes.

Hasura on Google Marketplace

Simplify your getting started experience by procuring Hasura directly from Google Cloud marketplace.

Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.