Open API (IBM)

openapi-to-graphql translates APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL. This server uses that package as a dependency to convert OAS to GraphQL.

You can use the one-click to deploy on Hasura Cloud to get started quickly

  2. Change the OpenAPI spec in the openapi.json file, as necessary.

Adding OpenAPI/Swagger as Remote Schema

To be able to query OpenAPI/Swagger data via Hasura, it needs to be added as a Remote Schema using the Hasura Console.

Running Locally

npm install
PORT=3000 npm start

