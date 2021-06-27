The Hasura Contributor programme was created to acknowledge, recognise, celebrate, and publicly demonstrate appreciation for the work of our contributors. Each Hasura Champion brings a unique voice, perspective, and set of capabilities to the community.
How to contribute?
Code contributions
Creating tutorials
Speaking engagements
Coordinating meetups
Translating our content into regional languages, and more
Answering difficult (and easy) questions in our community channels
BECOMING
What do I have to do?
Tell us what you are up to! ShowT us how you are helping to tell the story of Hasura!
The Hasura team actively monitors our GitHub, Discord, Discussions, Social channels, etc. and do our best to identify those who are actively contributing to the Hasura community. However, time zones are a reality and we have a discrete number of humans. And, as a result, we may have missed you!
A subset of Contributors will receive the special recognition of ‘Hasura Champion’
BENEFITS
What does a Hasura Champion ‘get’?
The gratitude and respect of the Hasura team
Custom swag
Social and community badges
Addition to the Discord Champions category
Next Call On 27th June, 2021 | 9:00 AM PST
Production-ready offline first
GraphQL transactions
PDV refactor
Easier JWTs
Non-admin user access to console
Community demo
