Besides the amazing results, i.e. 3,500+ customers in just 1 year that generates over $1Billion ARR, and all this with as few as 11 engineers, Pipe has had a fair few other advantages that they have very kindly attributed to being because of Hasura.

90% reduction in time for new feature development As mentioned earlier, the fact that Hasura helps in a ~90% reduction in time for new feature development by breaking down the traditional barriers between front-end and back-end engineering. Also, simplified GraphQL data fetching architecture makes it super easy to add new features.

50% fewer front-end developers Last year Pipe was looking to hire 6 front-end developers but they only needed to hire 3. So that’s half the expenses and team size which works out to around ~$600K saved annually thanks to Hasura.

No more custom data fetching routes Hasura has made it very easy for backend developers at Pipe to ask for additional fields on the frontend because Hasura will make sure all the queries work out. Thus leading to iteration times going down.

Shared views between frontend and backend Hasura has given Pipe the ability to move a lot of their aggregation logic into Postgres views and functions allowing them to reuse that logic when they’re querying it directly from the database.



In the backend, there’s a Postgres query and in the frontend, there’s a Hasura query because Hasura exposes those functions and views through GraphQL. This results in a de-duplication of effort and has fixed a number of bugs.

Query performance Hasura’s query performance saved Pipe engineering time and made it easy to diagnose slow queries: the logging that’s exposed in the Hasura UI and other metrics makes it easy to diagnose and fix speed issues.