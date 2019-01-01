Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Introducing the Hasura Dev Agency

Partnership Program

The Hasura Dev Agency Partnership Program is a program for development agencies that use Hasura to work closely with the core Hasura team, and benefit from participation in Hasura’s partner marketing programs, free use of Hasura Pro and training & support from the core Hasura team.

Partnership Program Benefits

Marketing programs

Marketing programs

Participation in Hasura’s partner marketing programs online (blog, website, social media) and offline (events, conferences).
Training

Training

Workshops & training material for engineering and sales & marketing teams.
Hasura Pro

Hasura Pro

Free use of Hasura Pro for development.
Consulting

Consulting

One on one consulting sessions with the core Hasura team.
Referrals

Referrals

Referrals from application development queries that Hasura receives.
Priority support

Priority support

Priority support during software development projects.

Featured Partners

Background
Curious IT
WEB DEVELOPMENT
Curious IT specialize in writing highly robust middleware and integrations for corporate and enterprise systems. These days, their focus is very much around modern tech - static sites where possible, SPA or other hybrid approaches if more advanced functionality needed; Headless or decoupled CMS; MVVM tech (React or Vue.JS) for front end. They have a philosophical leaning towards highly modular system design - i.e. integrating best of breed SaaS products to achieve flexible systems while minimising vendor lock in and technical debt.
LOCATION – AUSTRALIA
CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE
Background
Result
WEB DEVELOPMENT
RESULT is helping global multinational companies to build information systems that support faster growth and accurate decision making. RESULT is combining business intelligence, process intelligence and artificial intelligence to accelerate efficiency in the areas of management, business planning, sales, human resources, supply chains, production and support.
LOCATION – SLOVENIA
CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE
Background
Antstack
WEB DEVELOPMENT
AntStack is a boutique consulting and development firm which focuses on Serverless, React, GraphQL, and other relevant technology stacks. From UX to final product, they have got everything covered.
LOCATION – BANGALORE
CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE
Background
Trigo
WEB DEVELOPMENT
Trigo builds remarkable software solutions and the infrastructure it runs on. The team of software engineers specializes in building enterprise-grade, data-heavy web applications with a strong UX focus. Providing solutions for clients that are reliable, scalable, and efficient. Trigo prefers to work on visionary projects that impact the work of software users and clients.
LOCATION – AUSTRIA
CHECK OUT THEIR WEBSITE

If you are a Development Agency that uses Hasura, we would love to partner with you.