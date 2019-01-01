The Hasura Dev Agency Partnership Program is a program for development agencies that use Hasura to work closely with the core Hasura team, and benefit from participation in Hasura’s partner marketing programs, free use of Hasura Pro and training & support from the core Hasura team.
Partnership Program Benefits
Marketing programs
Participation in Hasura’s partner marketing programs online (blog, website, social media) and offline (events, conferences).
Training
Workshops & training material for engineering and sales & marketing teams.
Hasura Pro
Free use of Hasura Pro for development.
Consulting
One on one consulting sessions with the core Hasura team.
Referrals
Referrals from application development queries that Hasura receives.
Priority support
Priority support during software development projects.
Featured Partners
WEB DEVELOPMENT
Curious IT specialize in writing highly robust middleware and integrations for corporate and enterprise systems. These days, their focus is very much around modern tech - static sites where possible, SPA or other hybrid approaches if more advanced functionality needed; Headless or decoupled CMS; MVVM tech (React or Vue.JS) for front end. They have a philosophical leaning towards highly modular system design - i.e. integrating best of breed SaaS products to achieve flexible systems while minimising vendor lock in and technical debt.
RESULT is helping global multinational companies to build information systems that support faster growth and accurate decision making. RESULT is combining business intelligence, process intelligence and artificial intelligence to accelerate efficiency in the areas of management, business planning, sales, human resources, supply chains, production and support.
Trigo builds remarkable software solutions and the infrastructure it runs on. The team of software engineers specializes in building enterprise-grade, data-heavy web applications with a strong UX focus. Providing solutions for clients that are reliable, scalable, and efficient. Trigo prefers to work on visionary projects that impact the work of software users and clients.