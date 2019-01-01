WEB DEVELOPMENT

Curious IT specialize in writing highly robust middleware and integrations for corporate and enterprise systems. These days, their focus is very much around modern tech - static sites where possible, SPA or other hybrid approaches if more advanced functionality needed; Headless or decoupled CMS; MVVM tech (React or Vue.JS) for front end. They have a philosophical leaning towards highly modular system design - i.e. integrating best of breed SaaS products to achieve flexible systems while minimising vendor lock in and technical debt.