Developers love Hasura because it takes little time to go from data to an API. Architects rely on Hasura because it enables high-performance and secure GraphQL and REST APIs from a single platform. And engineering leaders appreciate Hasura as it empowers developers to deliver rich apps and user experiences in a fraction of the time of traditional approaches.

Instantly provide a GraphQL or REST API on top of your database Easily connect Hasura to your new or existing databases and start engaging with your users with a secure and scalable API – no more language limitations or complex SQL queries.

Blazing-fast and highly optimized API performance No more wasted development cycles optimizing queries for bespoke data sources. Maintain the flexibility to optimize and customize only your most high-value queries. Cache common queries to avoid database performance and response latency penalties.

Granular RLS-style authorization ensures secure data access Eliminate the need for a secondary permissions layer entirely with Hasura’s built-in authorization engine. Expose GraphQL APIs to internal and external developers with authorization rules enforceable to the model level.