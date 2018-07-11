👋
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
PRODUCTS
Hasura Open Source
An overview of the features that make Hasura Open Source a powerful part of your tech stack
Hasura Cloud
The managed GraphQL service to access your data instantly
Hasura Enterprise
On-prem Hasura for all your data access requirements
Hasura Con’2020
A week of talks and workshops on pushing the boundaries of GraphQL forward!
Learn How Hasura Works
Understand how you can leverage Hasura’s features to build powerful apps
RESOURCES
Docs
Tutorials
Blog
Use Cases
Community
GraphQL
Help
Learn with Hasura
Get started with GraphQL and Hasura from our selection of over 15 courses
Join us on Discord
Join our Discord channel and stay connected with Hasura users from over 83 countries
PRICING
CONTACT SALES
LOG IN
SIGN UP →
PRODUCTS
Hasura Open Source
Hasura Cloud
Hasura Enterprise
RESOURCES
Tutorials
GraphQL
Docs
Help
Blog
How Hasura Works
Use Cases
Pricing
CONTACT SALES
LOG IN
SIGN UP →
Hasura in the Press
Lastest news and media coverage, as well as our brand assets at your disposal
Download Press Kit
Press releases
Globenewswire.com
|
June 25, 2020
Hasura Launches Hasura Cloud, the First GraphQL Service That Connects to Multi-Cloud Data Sources to Accelerate Development of Modern Applications
Read story
→
Globenewswire.com
|
June 08, 2020
Hasura’s Data Federation Enables Instant, Secure Data Access Via Unified GraphQL API
Read story
→
Globenewswire.com
|
May 27, 2020
Hasura Announces Schedule for First User Conference as It Pushes the Boundaries of GraphQL
Read story
→
Businesswire.com
|
February 26, 2020
Hasura Announces $9.9M in Series A Funding to Accelerate Product & Data Delivery Using GraphQL
Read story
→
Prweb.com
|
September 10, 2018
Hasura Launches Event Triggers on Postgres to Enable Building Serverless Applications
Read story
→
Prweb.com
|
July 11, 2018
Hasura Launches Open Source GraphQL Engine That Provides Instant GraphQL-as-a-Service on Any Existing Postgres Application
Read story
→
Press and Analyst Coverage
SD Times
|
June 25, 2020
SD Times news digest: JFrog ChartCenter, GitLab 13.1, and Hasura Cloud public beta announcedwith REST
By
Jakub Lewkowicz
TechCrunch
|
June 22, 2020
Hasura launches managed cloud service for its open-source GraphQL API platform
By
Frederic Lardinois
DevOps
|
June 08, 2020
Hasura Launches Beta of GraphQL-Based Remote Joins Tool
By
Mike Vizard
ProgrammableWeb
|
June 08, 2020
Hasura Introduces New GraphQL Data Federation Feature: Remote Joins
By
Eric Carter
Business Insider
|
May 03, 2020
31 commercial open-source software startups that will thrive in 2020
By
Rosalie Chan
TechCrunch
|
February 26, 2020
Hasura raises $9.9M Series A to simplify GraphQL for developers
By
Ron Miller
InfoQ
|
July 21, 2019
GraphQL Foundation and Joint Development Foundation Collaborate to Drive API Consumption Standards
By
Bruno Couriol
RedMonk
|
March 11, 2019
Quick take on Hasura: a daemon for GraphQL on Postgres
By
James Governor
TechCrunch
|
September 5, 2018
Hasura debuts open source event system to simplify serverless development
By
Ron Miller
SD Times
|
August 21, 2018
How GraphQL is competing with REST
By
Christina Cardoza
Contact
[email protected]
for any further questions or inquiries
Want to see how Hasura can help your organization?
Talk to a Product Expert