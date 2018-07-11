Close
Hasura in the Press

Lastest news and media coverage, as well as our brand assets at your disposal

Press releases

Globenewswire.com|June 25, 2020
Hasura Launches Hasura Cloud, the First GraphQL Service That Connects to Multi-Cloud Data Sources to Accelerate Development of Modern Applications
Globenewswire.com|June 08, 2020
Hasura’s Data Federation Enables Instant, Secure Data Access Via Unified GraphQL API
Globenewswire.com|May 27, 2020
Hasura Announces Schedule for First User Conference as It Pushes the Boundaries of GraphQL
Businesswire.com|February 26, 2020
Hasura Announces $9.9M in Series A Funding to Accelerate Product & Data Delivery Using GraphQL
Prweb.com|September 10, 2018
Hasura Launches Event Triggers on Postgres to Enable Building Serverless Applications
Prweb.com|July 11, 2018
Hasura Launches Open Source GraphQL Engine That Provides Instant GraphQL-as-a-Service on Any Existing Postgres Application
Press and Analyst Coverage

SD Times
SD Times|June 25, 2020
SD Times news digest: JFrog ChartCenter, GitLab 13.1, and Hasura Cloud public beta announcedwith REST
By Jakub Lewkowicz
TechCrunch
TechCrunch|June 22, 2020
Hasura launches managed cloud service for its open-source GraphQL API platform
By Frederic Lardinois
DevOps
DevOps|June 08, 2020
Hasura Launches Beta of GraphQL-Based Remote Joins Tool
By Mike Vizard
ProgrammableWeb
ProgrammableWeb|June 08, 2020
Hasura Introduces New GraphQL Data Federation Feature: Remote Joins
By Eric Carter
Business Insider
Business Insider|May 03, 2020
31 commercial open-source software startups that will thrive in 2020
By Rosalie Chan
TechCrunch
TechCrunch|February 26, 2020
Hasura raises $9.9M Series A to simplify GraphQL for developers
By Ron Miller
InfoQ
InfoQ|July 21, 2019
GraphQL Foundation and Joint Development Foundation Collaborate to Drive API Consumption Standards
By Bruno Couriol
RedMonk
RedMonk|March 11, 2019
Quick take on Hasura: a daemon for GraphQL on Postgres
By James Governor
TechCrunch
TechCrunch|September 5, 2018
Hasura debuts open source event system to simplify serverless development
By Ron Miller
SD Times
SD Times|August 21, 2018
How GraphQL is competing with REST
By Christina Cardoza
