A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.

Supergraphs help us get the benefits of a centralized monolithic approach (high cohesion and easy governance) on a federated microservices execution model (loose coupling and scaling ownership). Today, supergraphs are more critical than ever because accelerating data and microservice sprawl is making the complexity of data and API consumption untenable – showing up in slower time-to-market, harder to address tech-debt, and complex team communication.

This pattern has emerged in organizations like Netflix, Airbnb, Goldman Sachs, and LinkedIn.