Watch our August upcoming community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
WEBINAR
Aug 25, 2022
9AM PT
What you will learn
GDC Implementations & GitHub Organization
GraphQL Data Connectors are pushing ahead as we see some of the latest work being done to bring more data sources into the graph. Plus, a sneak-peak at the future of discoverability for community-created connectors.
Multiple Conditional Updates per Transaction
Sometimes you want to run updates to different rows based on different conditions. Now you can in the same transaction with this recently released feature!
Aggregates in Where Clauses
Need to run some counts or sums to determine your set? Philip runs us through what is sure to be a query aficionado's favorite.
Upstream Apollo Federation Support
We understand many users already have a lot of infrastructures defined in Apollo, now you can integrate Hasura as a subgraph with your existing federated graph.
Demo: Scripting Inside of Hasura
Brandon and Gavin show us a slice of developers’ delight with these hackers' take on Hasura Engine. Running scripts inside of Hasura? Show me!
Join us for a special presentation on creating Telegram Bots backed by Hasura for a rich messaging experience.