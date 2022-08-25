Announcing Instant streaming APIs with built-in authorization for new or existing Postgres
Hasura EventsAll Events

Hasura Community Call

Watch our August upcoming community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
videoWEBINAR
timeAug 25, 2022
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    GDC Implementations & GitHub Organization
    GraphQL Data Connectors are pushing ahead as we see some of the latest work being done to bring more data sources into the graph. Plus, a sneak-peak at the future of discoverability for community-created connectors.
  • Tick
    Multiple Conditional Updates per Transaction
    Sometimes you want to run updates to different rows based on different conditions. Now you can in the same transaction with this recently released feature!
  • Tick
    Aggregates in Where Clauses
    Need to run some counts or sums to determine your set? Philip runs us through what is sure to be a query aficionado's favorite.
  • Tick
    Upstream Apollo Federation Support
    We understand many users already have a lot of infrastructures defined in Apollo, now you can integrate Hasura as a subgraph with your existing federated graph.
  • Tick
    Demo: Scripting Inside of Hasura
    Brandon and Gavin show us a slice of developers’ delight with these hackers' take on Hasura Engine. Running scripts inside of Hasura? Show me!
  • Tick
    Join us for a special presentation on creating Telegram Bots backed by Hasura for a rich messaging experience.
  • Tick
    Q&A

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura

Past recordings

Hasura Community Call - Jul 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Jul 2022
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - May 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - May 2022
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - Apr 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Apr 2022
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Subscribe IlluSubscribe Illu

Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.

Loading...