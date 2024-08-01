Hasura Whitepapers
The GraphQL Handbook
Ready to dive into the dynamic world of GraphQL? Our latest white paper is crafted to empower developers and architects at every stage of their GraphQL API adoption journey.
In the GraphQL Handbook - 2024 Edition you’ll
- • Uncover the key highlights and emerging trends shaping the GraphQL landscape in 2024
- • Explore the transformative potential of GraphQL for scalable, performant, and secure APIs.
- • Gain actionable strategies for integrating GraphQL seamlessly into your development workflow.
- • Discover how GraphQL empowers innovation and collaboration across diverse domains.
Supergraph Architecture Guide
The Supergraph Manifesto is a critical resource for GraphQL platform architects. It provides essential strategies, ready-to-use tactics, reference architecture & schema, and an operating model for fostering shared ownership of subgraphs across teams.
This manifesto has
- • Core strategy for platforms architects, subgraph owners and API consumers to effectively collaborate
- • Reference architecture for quick and efficient onboarding of domain sources into a new or existing supergraph
- • Design principles and a reference GraphQL schema for a standardized Supergraph API
- • New GraphQL design language to express API quality (standardization and composition)
- • A checklist to evaluate supergraph tools & architecture quality
The GraphQL Federation Handbook
The ultimate guide on GraphQL federation. This definitive guide is tailor-made for developers and architects in API platform teams. It is your roadmap for navigating the terminology, tools, and challenges of GraphQL federation to achieve a seamless adoption process.
This handbook also goes beyond the fundamentals, tackling topics like API management and more, equipping you for success at every stage of your federation journey.
Download The GraphQL federation handbook today and learn about:
- • Declaratively composing multiple GraphQL APIs into a unified, federated graph for efficient data fetching in a single request.
- • The distinctions between GraphQL federation and schema stitching and how they impact team collaboration and more.
- • Gain actionable strategies for integrating GraphQL seamlessly into your development workflow.
- • Common challenges and solutions in GraphQL federation: conflict resolution, performance optimization, and security.
- • Quality criteria for subgraphs to accelerate the GraphQL federation journey.
Fast-track your modernization with the right API strategy
APIs are critical to most modernization initiatives, from data modernization to monolith decomposition. However, the current building methods for securing, tuning, testing, and deploying APIs on data are lengthy, expensive, and slow down modernization efforts.
In this white paper, you’ll:
- Explore the common bottlenecks in a traditional API development workflow
- Dive into how low-code API tools like Hasura addresses everday challenges:
- - Boilerplate CRUD
- - Declarative authorization
- - Performance optimization
- - Production readiness
- - Federated access
- Discover the business impact of accelerating API development
Data mesh and GraphQL: Democratizing data access for enterprise excellence
If you’ve landed here, you’re likely looking for improved solutions for sharing data across teams and your organization. As data only continues to multiply and mount, data access issues abound, from data types to how we use it and make sense of it to achieve business goals.
In this white paper, you’ll:
- Learn more about why current data systems are inflexible
-Discover how a data mesh architecture:
- - Decentralizes data ownership for faster access
- - Treats domain-oriented data as a product
- - Creates an underlying self-serve infrastructure
- - Ensures data is shared securely and effectively
- Find out how and why GraphQL and data mesh go hand-in-hand