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Create GraphQL APIs on Microsoft SQL Server in 2 minutes

Connect Hasura to your new or existing SQL Server database and generate high-quality, secure, and performant GraphQL APIs.
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Instant GraphQL APIs

Build high-quality GraphQL APIs on SQL Server, instantly

Connect to a new or existing Microsoft SQL Server database and get standardized, highly composable GraphQL APIs. The Hasura GraphQL Engine introspects the database and automatically generates GraphQL schemas and resolvers based on the SQL Server tables, views, and functions.

GraphQL queries on SQL Server

Leverage the full power of GraphQL API to interact with your SQL Server database for all your read use cases.

Query exactly what you want from your SQL Server tables, views, and functions.

Relationships and nesting

The GraphQL API on SQL Server handles relationships between models, and queries can be nested to any depth if required.

Pagination

Easily manage large datasets with built-in pagination capabilities. Cursor-based, Relay-style, and offset-based pagination is supported natively.

Filtering

Filter query results on SQL Server using advanced WHERE clauses and Boolean / logical operators like _and / _or, etc.

Sorting

Sort data based on multiple fields in SQL Server tables and specify the sort direction (ascending or descending), making it easy to present your data.

Aggregation

Perform various aggregations to get detailed summary about your SQL Server data directly within your GraphQL queries. Leverage aggregate functions in SQL Server like count, sum, min, max, avg, etc.

query fetchUsersAndPosts {
  users(where: { age: { _gt: 18 } }) {
    id
    name
    posts {
      title
      comments {
        text
      }
    }
  }
}
Fetch users' data like the `id` and `name` where the age is > 18, and fetch the `posts` written by them along with the `comments` for each post.

GraphQL mutations on SQL Server

Perform robust data manipulation operations on your SQL Server database with GraphQL mutations. Insert, update, or delete data in SQL Server via Hasura’s native queries.

mutation {
 insert_artist(id: 100, name: "New Artist") {
   ArtistId
   Name
 }
}
Insert into the artist table in SQL Server with values for `id` and `name` columns.

High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale

Hasura takes a domain-driven approach to GraphQL, where a GraphQL query is compiled to a query on a domain model (a database query or existing APIs) resulting in superior API performance.

Hasura leverages the goodness of MS SQL Server to create efficient GraphQL queries.

Compile vs. resolve

Hasura avoids the GraphQL N+1 query problem by compiling a query instead of resolving. This compiler-based approach allows Hasura to form a single SQL query for a GraphQL query of any depth and avoids the N+1 problem in GraphQL.

Predicate pushdown SQL to SQL Server

Hasura filters data at the source with a predicate pushdown of SQL queries to SQL Server.

High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale
Performance benchmarks

Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are faster than handwritten subgraphs on top of SQL Server

Learn more about how Hasura does high-performance domain-driven APIs.

Add caching to existing SQL Server APIs for faster response times

Get up to 10x faster API performance on SQL Server with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.

Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level, which helps provide end-to-end caching.

Production-ready APIs on SQL Server, from day one

Observability

Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.

API security

Secure your SQL Server APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits, and more.

Authorization

Make granular read and write access control easy to configure on your SQL Server database with a built-in authorization engine.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help you select the Hasura plan that’s right for you.

How to optimize GraphQL queries on SQL Server?

What security measures are in place when using GraphQL with SQL Server?

Can I combine data from SQL Server and other sources in a single GraphQL query?

Can I use GraphQL with existing SQL Server databases?

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