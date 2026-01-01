Create GraphQL APIs on ClickHouse in 2 minutes
Build high-quality GraphQL APIs on ClickHouse, instantly
GraphQL queries on ClickHouse
Leverage the full power of GraphQL API to interact with your ClickHouse database for all your read use cases.
Query exactly what you want from your ClickHouse tables, views, and functions.
Relationships and nesting
The GraphQL API on ClickHouse handles relationships between models, and queries can be nested to any depth if required.
Pagination
Easily manage large datasets with built-in pagination capabilities. Cursor-based, Relay-style, and offset-based pagination is supported natively.
Filtering
Filter query results on ClickHouse columns and fields using advanced WHERE clauses and Boolean / logical operators like _and / _or, etc.
Sorting
Sort data based on multiple fields in ClickHouse rows and specify the sort direction (ascending or descending), making it easy to present your data.
Aggregation
Perform various aggregations to get summary about your ClickHouse data directly within your GraphQL queries. Leverage aggregate functions in ClickHouse DB like count, sum, min, max, avg, etc.
Parameterized views
Create parameterized views in ClickHouse and query them via GraphQL.
query fetchPropertyPrice {
ukPricePaid(limit: 10, order_by: {price: Desc}) {
date
district
price
region {
name
county
}
}
}
GraphQL mutations on ClickHouse
Perform robust data manipulation operations on your ClickHouse database with GraphQL mutations. Insert, update, or delete data in ClickHouse via Hasura’s native queries.
mutation {
insert_artist(id: 100, name: "New Artist") {
ArtistId
Name
}
}
High-performance GraphQL APIs, at scale
Hasura takes a domain-driven approach to GraphQL, where a GraphQL query is compiled to a query on a domain model (a database query or existing APIs) resulting in superior API performance.
Hasura leverages the goodness of ClickHouse to create efficient GraphQL queries.
Compile vs. resolve
Hasura avoids the GraphQL N+1 query problem by compiling a query instead of resolving. This compiler-based approach allows Hasura to form a single database query for a GraphQL query of any depth and avoids the N+1 problem in GraphQL.
Predicate pushdown ClickHouse database query
Hasura filters data at the source with a predicate pushdown of queries to ClickHouse. Hasura can push down a majority of queries like relationships and joins, arguments, and filtering.
Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are faster than handwritten subgraphs on top of ClickHouse
Learn more about how Hasura does high-performance domain-driven APIs.
Add caching to existing ClickHouse GraphQL APIs for faster response times
Get up to 10x faster API performance on ClickHouse with end-to-end caching, scaling vertically and horizontally.
Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level, which helps provide end-to-end caching.
Production-ready APIs on ClickHouse, from day one
Observability
Monitor for known issues by debugging and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
API security
Secure your ClickHouse GraphQL APIs with tools including allow list, multiple JWT secrets, API rate limits, and more.
Authorization
Make granular read and write access control easy to configure on your ClickHouse database with a built-in authorization engine.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help you select the Hasura plan that’s right for you.
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.
Can I use GraphQL with existing ClickHouse database?
How can I secure my GraphQL API for ClickHouse?
Can I combine and join data from ClickHouse and other sources in a single GraphQL query?
How does Hasura optimize GraphQL performance for ClickHouse?
Contact Us
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.