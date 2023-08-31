Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
Hasura EventsAll Events

Hasura Community Call

Join us for our upcoming community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
videoWEBINAR
timeAug 31, 2023
time9AM PT
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Remote table authorization
    In polyglot data environments, where identity and authorization related information is in one database and domain data is in another database, we’ll show you how to configure permissions to easily get authorized data.
  • Tick
    Hasura on ClickHouse
    We're excited to launch the preview for our new ClickHouse connector. This connector lets you access any ClickHouse database through Hasura's GraphQL APIs, including permissions.
  • Tick
    Build GenAI applications with Hasura Notebook
    Use Hasura Notebook and Hasura Connectors to quickly bootstrap your AI applications by connecting your favorite vector databases, using Hasura Event Triggers to auto-vectorize data, and giving controlled data access to LLMs.
  • Tick
    CLI plugin for GraphQL federation CI/CD
    This new CLI plugin allows you to verify metadata consistency of your subgraph against your supergraph before “publishing” changes to your supergraph. We’ll show you how to handle multiple remote schemas and data federation with confidence!
  • Tick
    Faster and better GraphQL APIs developed rapidly using NoSQL
    Our MongoDB connector is hitting its 1.0 milestone 🎉 Join us for a walkthrough of how to create and update GraphQL schema from NoSQL Documents, join efficiently between collections, and enforce access control permissions on your data.
  • Tick
    AMA with Tanmai
    Come ready with all of your questions about current and future features of Hasura. Tanmai will answer them all!
  • 🚀If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love
    for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call.
    Let us know through this form  >
  • Can't wait to see you there!

VIEW RECORDINGVIEW RECORDING

Loading...
Presented by
Rob Dominguez
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura

Past recordings

Hasura Community Call - Jul 2023
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Jul 2023
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - May 2023
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - May 2023
View Recordingright arrow
Hasura Community Call - Apr 2023
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Apr 2023
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo