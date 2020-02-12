Build a realtime GraphQL application workshop with Hasura

In this workshop, attendees will learn how to use Hasura to build real-time GraphQL applications with ease. We will be using React, Heroku, PostgreSQL, and some of Hasura’s latest features to build a collaborative game.

This workshop will be appropriate for most learners, as long as they have foundational knowledge in React and its component lifecycle and some knowledge of databases.

Attendees will walk away with a working application and deeper knowledge of Hasura and GraphQL.