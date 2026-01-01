This event has concluded
Hasura Community Call - May 2022
tl;dr
Watch our May 22 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
Product Release & Updates
Community Demos
Q&A, and more!
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there!
View Recording
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The Brief
What you will learn
Product Release & Updates
Community Demos
Q&A, and more!
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there!