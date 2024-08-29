Community Call: Launch Day - August
WHEN
Aug 29, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Join our Aug 2024 Community Call Launch Day to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
- Product Release & Updates
- Community Demos
- Q&A, and more!
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura
🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form >
Can't wait to see you there! ✨
