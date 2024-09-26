Hasura Data Delivery Network is now GA - Read the release blog

Community Call: Launch Day - September

WHEN
Sep 26, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

Join our Sep 2024 Community Call Launch Day to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.

  • Product Release & Updates
  • Community Demos
  • Q&A, and more!
Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura

🚀 If you've built something with (or for) Hasura, we'd love for you to showcase this in an upcoming Community Call. Let us know through this form  >

Can't wait to see you there! ✨

