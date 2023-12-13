Executive Dinner Series: Life beyond Microservices - San Francisco

What to expect
Breaking up the monolith was and continues to be important. But it is getting more expensive to spin up new microservices and deal with the resulting API sprawl. The recent GenAI boom has added more demands (and sprawl) on the system.
We invite you to an intimate networking dinner with technology leaders in the Bay Area to discuss how you’re tackling the microservices and data sprawl challenges in your org.
Enjoy a delicious Michelin-starred meal as you share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships with like-minded executives.
The Event Schedule
6:00 PM
Check-in and networking
6:30 PM
Welcome and opening remarks
7:00 PM
Dinner and discussion
8:30 PM
Event concludes
RSVP
What to expect
Breaking up the monolith was and continues to be important. But it is getting more expensive to spin up new microservices and deal with the resulting API sprawl. The recent GenAI boom has added more demands (and sprawl) on the system.
We invite you to an intimate networking dinner with technology leaders in the Bay Area to discuss how you’re tackling the microservices and data sprawl challenges in your org.
Enjoy a delicious Michelin-starred meal as you share best practices, make new connections, and build professional relationships with like-minded executives.
The Event Schedule
6:00 PM
Check-in and networking
6:30 PM
Welcome and opening remarks
7:00 PM
Dinner and discussion
8:30 PM
Event concludes