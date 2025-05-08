Executive Dinner: New York City
Join fellow AI innovators for an intimate evening of Italian cuisine and strategic conversation. This exclusive gathering brings together leaders transforming how enterprises deploy AI agents on their most valuable data.
In today's AI landscape, traditional approaches to enterprise data fall short. Current AI assistants struggle with real user queries on private data, creating significant challenges for organizations looking to leverage AI for business critical operations. PromptQL is changing this paradigm with unprecedented accuracy and reliability.
This curated dinner experience offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share evolving use cases, and explore how PromptQL's agentic approach is delivering what other AI agents can’t: 100% 100% reliability on complex business data.
Venue
Ramerino Italian Prime, 16 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
What to expect
You’ll gain actionable insights, meaningful connections, and an unforgettable evening in the heart of Manhattan.
Strategic networking
- Exchange practical strategies with AI leaders across industries
- Build relationships in a confidential, relaxed setting
Industry insights
- Hear directly from early adopters implementing PromptQL for mission-critical applications
- Discover how programmatic query planning outperforms traditional RAG by 2-5x
Premium experience
- Enjoy an exquisite Italian dinner at one of Manhattan's finest restaurants
- Engage in meaningful discussions over curated wine pairings
By invitation only. Limited seating. RSVP by May 6th.
Register
What to expect
You’ll gain actionable insights, meaningful connections, and an unforgettable evening in the heart of Manhattan.
Strategic networking
- Exchange practical strategies with AI leaders across industries
- Build relationships in a confidential, relaxed setting
Industry insights
- Hear directly from early adopters implementing PromptQL for mission-critical applications
- Discover how programmatic query planning outperforms traditional RAG by 2-5x
Premium experience
- Enjoy an exquisite Italian dinner at one of Manhattan's finest restaurants
- Engage in meaningful discussions over curated wine pairings
By invitation only. Limited seating. RSVP by May 6th.