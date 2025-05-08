Executive Dinner: New York City

Reliable AI and Ramerino Italian Prime

Join fellow AI innovators for an intimate evening of Italian cuisine and strategic conversation. This exclusive gathering brings together leaders transforming how enterprises deploy AI agents on their most valuable data.

In today's AI landscape, traditional approaches to enterprise data fall short. Current AI assistants struggle with real user queries on private data, creating significant challenges for organizations looking to leverage AI for business critical operations. PromptQL is changing this paradigm with unprecedented accuracy and reliability.

This curated dinner experience offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share evolving use cases, and explore how PromptQL's agentic approach is delivering what other AI agents can’t: 100% 100% reliability on complex business data.

Venue

Ramerino Italian Prime, 16 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016