Building a common data platform
Sep 19, 2024
9:00 am PT
Virtual Event
Common data platform (CDP) is, well, a common response to the chaos and challenges of providing federated data access in enterprise.
Come join us for an informative webinar on this architecture pattern, and discover best practices and success stories as we deep dive into what constitutes a CDP and the varying flavors. We’ll look at some key platform concepts like a common data catalog, governance, and when and how to ETL data and when not to.
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
David Ventimiglia
Senior Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- Sound reasons for building a common platform for data access.
- How the supergraph architecture provides a seamless operating model for collaboration on a data/API platform.
- The role of GraphQL in creating a self-documenting data catalog and a unified semantic layer to support automated data governance.
- To ETL or not ETL – and when to, if you do decide to ETL.
- CDP success stories from the field.
Who should attend
- Engineering teams who want to accelerate their data platform journey.
- Developers who are eager to provide a powerful set of APIs on all their data.
- Architects who are designing comprehensive data strategies for federated access like data mesh, common data platforms, etc.
- Teams interested in constructing a federated data access API layer.
