Data mesh and domain ownership
WHEN
Aug 8, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Domain ownership is critical to data mesh, and it demands independence.
Federated data access layers that couple data products by requiring coordination among their domain owners weaken this promise and obstruct the emergence of a true data mesh.
Join us to learn about the need for loose coupling and true federation at scale.
David Ventimiglia
Solutions Architect, Hasura
Ken Stott
Director, Architecture at Fortune 50 Bank, ex-F100 CIO/CTO, and Managing Director, Deutschebank
The Brief
What you will learn
- Data mesh principles: Domain ownership, data as a product, self-serve data platform, federated computational governance
- Importance of the principle of domain ownership
- Challenges in meeting the principle of domain ownership
- How Apollo Federation fails in Domain Ownership, by requiring tight coupling and coordination among domain owners
- How impractical tight coupling and coordination is at scale, especially in the enterprise
- How Hasura, in its dual role as both a self-serve data platform and a federated data access platform, satisfies the need for loose coupling and true federation at scale
- How Hasura alone fulfills the promise of a true Data Mesh
Who Should Attend
- Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation who want to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
- Developers who are eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
- Architects who are designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a federated data access API layer.
