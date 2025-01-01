This event has concluded
Do you trust your AI? Achieving reliability on enterprise data
Reliability and trust are critical when integrating AI with enterprise data and systems. In this talk, the Hasura AI Labs team presents the AI Reliability Benchmark, a system to evaluate the reliability of a general-purpose AI assistant on enterprise data - including key insights on unreliability patterns.
The talk will cover how different AI techniques fare against the reliability benchmark and provide design patterns for building trustworthy AI systems.
Anushrut Gupta
PromptQL Product Lead, Hasura
Abhinav Gupta
Staff Engineer, Hasura
View Recording
Let’s connect
Check out similar events