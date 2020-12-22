Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Hasura Actions: Adding or Reusing Custom Business Logic with Hasura
  • Introduction to Hasura Actions: what they are, when & why you'd want to use them, and a comparison to Remote Schemas
  • Types of actions, definitions, handlers, synchronous and asynchronous use cases
  • How actions act as a resolver for custom types
  • Demo of how you can reuse an existing REST API

This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization, without having to re-build custom business logic.

