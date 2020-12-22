Hasura Actions: Adding or Reusing Custom Business Logic with Hasura

This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
- Introduction to Hasura Actions: what they are, when & why you'd want to use them, and a comparison to Remote Schemas
- Types of actions, definitions, handlers, synchronous and asynchronous use cases
- How actions act as a resolver for custom types
- Demo of how you can reuse an existing REST API
This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization, without having to re-build custom business logic.
