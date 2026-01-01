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Hasura Actions: Adding or Reusing Custom Business Logic with Hasura
tl;dr
Learn how you can use Hasura Actions to add, or reuse existing, custom business logic to your GraphQL API.
Adron Hall
Developer Relations Team at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- Introduction to Hasura Actions: what they are, when & why you'd want to use them, and a comparison to Remote Schemas
- Types of actions, definitions, handlers, synchronous and asynchronous use cases
- How actions act as a resolver for custom types
- Demo of how you can reuse an existing REST API
This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization, without having to re-build custom business logic.
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The Brief
What you will learn
- Introduction to Hasura Actions: what they are, when & why you'd want to use them, and a comparison to Remote Schemas
- Types of actions, definitions, handlers, synchronous and asynchronous use cases
- How actions act as a resolver for custom types
- Demo of how you can reuse an existing REST API
This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization, without having to re-build custom business logic.