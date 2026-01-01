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Hasura x MongoDB: an API layer on your NoSQL data - APAC
tl;dr
Join us for a deep dive + demo on the new Hasura-MongoDB connector that that radically simplifies your NoSQL data access flow with Hasura’s underlying GraphQL technology. If you or your team use MongoDB, this is a session you don’t want to miss. Especially if: API dev cycles are slowing product teams OR microservice sprawl is causing data integration pains.
Adam Malone
Head of Customer Engineering, APAC, Hasura
Aditi Phadke
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Hasura
Highlights include how to:
- Rapidly ship GraphQL (and REST) APIs on NoSQL data in minutes
- Easily query between MongoDB collections
- Connect MongoDB data with other data sources, via a supergraph
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Highlights include how to:
- Rapidly ship GraphQL (and REST) APIs on NoSQL data in minutes
- Easily query between MongoDB collections
- Connect MongoDB data with other data sources, via a supergraph