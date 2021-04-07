Star
21.1k
👋
Register for the first GraphQL conference of 2021!
RESOURCES
Events
Learn How Pipe Uses Hasura To Help Companies Grow On Their Terms
Learn How Pipe Uses Hasura To Help Companies Grow On Their Terms
Webinar | Apr 07, 2021 | 11:00 AM PST | 2:00 PM EST
Webinar | Apr 07, 2021 | 11:00 AM PST | 2:00 PM EST
Agenda
Pipe
is a fintech startup that’s transforming how companies fund their growth by unlocking their biggest asset - revenue.
Come learn how they’ve built a scalable and modern architecture, and how they’re using Hasura to easily create GraphQL APIs to ship features quickly.
This webinar is for developers and architects trying to quickly solve data and API integration in modern apps.
Learn About Pipe
Discover how Pipe is unlocking a new asset class, the challenges they faced, and why they chose GraphQL for their API.
Architecture
Learn how they architected their solution and the benefits they gained by utilizing Hasura.
What’s Next
See where Pipe is headed next and their technical vision for achieving it.
Bring your questions - we’ll also have live Q&A!
About the Presenters
Peter Downs
Director of Engineering at Pipe
Steven Yi
Head of Product Marketing at Hasura
