Learn How Pipe Uses Hasura To Help Companies Grow On Their Terms

Webinar | Apr 07, 2021 | 11:00 AM PST | 2:00 PM EST
Webinar | Apr 07, 2021 | 11:00 AM PST | 2:00 PM EST
Agenda
  • Pipe is a fintech startup that’s transforming how companies fund their growth by unlocking their biggest asset - revenue.
  • Come learn how they’ve built a scalable and modern architecture, and how they’re using Hasura to easily create GraphQL APIs to ship features quickly.
  • This webinar is for developers and architects trying to quickly solve data and API integration in modern apps.
  • Tick
    Learn About Pipe
    Discover how Pipe is unlocking a new asset class, the challenges they faced, and why they chose GraphQL for their API.
  • Tick
    Architecture
    Learn how they architected their solution and the benefits they gained by utilizing Hasura.
  • Tick
    What’s Next
    See where Pipe is headed next and their technical vision for achieving it.
  • Bring your questions - we’ll also have live Q&A!
About the Presenters
Peter Downs
Peter Downs
Director of Engineering at Pipe
Steven Yi
Steven Yi
Head of Product Marketing at Hasura

