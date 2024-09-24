Hasura v2 to Data Delivery Network: transforming your metadata-driven data access story
WHEN
Sep 24, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Join us for an in-depth demo and discussion on how Hasura's next-generation platform, Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN), is transforming the API developer experience by building on the robust capabilities of Hasura v2. We'll explore how Hasura DDN leveraged metadata-driven architecture to deliver unparalleled composability, and global scalability, making it the ultimate solution for creating modern API platforms and data access layers.
Sandip Devarkonda
Field CTO, Hasura
Rahul
Principal Product Manager, Hasura
The Brief
Key takeaways
- Next-Generation Innovation: Discover how Hasura DDN enhances the foundations of Hasura v2 by providing advanced features like
• Collaboration: Multi-team, multi-repo workflows with a schema registry
• More flexible business logic with Typescript, Python and more
• Advanced API Portal with documentation and field level analytics
- Demo: Experience a live demonstration of Hasura DDN in action, showcasing how its metadata-driven architecture simplifies onboarding new domains and accelerates the data access layer development process.
- Hasura v2 <> Hasura DDN - better together: Learn about the architecture and integration patterns that allow existing Hasura v2 users to effortlessly upgrade to Hasura DDN, unlocking new levels of efficiency and scalability in their API development projects.
- Future of Hasura v2: From minor updates to LTS versions, find out how DDN affects innovation in Hasura v2.
Who should attend
- This is a community-focussed event aimed at showcasing Hasura DDN to the Hasura community and sharing resources on how the community can leverage Hasura DDN right away.
- Developers and Architects who are new to Hasura and want to build metadata-driven data access layers on a heterogeneous set of data sources.
- API developers who are interested in,
• decomposing their API monoliths into federated multi-team, multi-repo microservices
• building federated APIs using the metadata-driven supergraph architecture
