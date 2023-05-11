IconThe days of DIY APIs are done – get on the GraphQL edge. Register Now
Monoliths to Microservices: BFFs with Hasura

videoWebinar
timeMay 11, 2023
time2:00AM SGT
  • Monoliths to microservices: the journey can be daunting, and the challenges can seem insurmountable. Moving to microservices requires building new platforms to manage data across different domains, which can be time-consuming, costly, and complex. And even when you have all these platforms in place, integrating the data from different domains can be an enormous headache (don’t worry I’ve brought paracetamol).

    But fear not, because Hasura is here to make your transition to microservices a breeze. In this talk, we'll explore how Hasura can be your best friend forever (BFF) in this journey.

    We'll dive into the benefits of using Hasura to manage data across domains, how it can help you build a holistic picture of data across the entire organization, and how you can have your cake and eat it too by achieving an ideal microservices architecture.

Adam Malone
Solutions Engineer, Hasura

