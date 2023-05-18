Something new is coming...
Join us for an exclusive launch event as we unveil the latest and most requested Hasura data connectors! We can't wait to help you build APIs faster.
Launch Event
May 18, 2023
9:00AM PST
- During the event, you'll get a first-hand look at the new products in action as our experts walk you through their key features and benefits. You'll also have the opportunity to ask questions and get insights from the team who helped build it.
So mark your calendars and get ready to be blown away by what's coming next from Hasura. Trust us, this is a launch event you won't want to miss!
Agenda: Coming soon