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Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture
tl;dr
Learn how to build a backend that’s both resilient & scalable.
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- Learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient.
- Understand the 3factor app architecture pattern.
- Understand the reasons behind technology choices in this stack.
- Learn how to use Hasura actions to add complex business logic.
- This course is aimed at fullstack developers.
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The Brief
What you will learn
- Learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient.
- Understand the 3factor app architecture pattern.
- Understand the reasons behind technology choices in this stack.
- Learn how to use Hasura actions to add complex business logic.
- This course is aimed at fullstack developers.