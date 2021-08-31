This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
- Learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient.
- Understand the 3factor app architecture pattern.
- Understand the reasons behind technology choices in this stack.
- Learn how to use Hasura actions to add complex business logic.
- This course is aimed at fullstack developers.
