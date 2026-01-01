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Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture

Build a complete backend with GraphQL, serverless and the 3factor app architecture

tl;dr

Learn how to build a backend that’s both resilient & scalable.

Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

  • Learn how to use Hasura, GraphQL and serverless to build the backend for a food-delivery application that’s both scalable and resilient.
  • Understand the 3factor app architecture pattern.
  • Understand the reasons behind technology choices in this stack.
  • Learn how to use Hasura actions to add complex business logic.
  • This course is aimed at fullstack developers.
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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!