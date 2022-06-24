Hasura, Inc. - List of Sub-processors

See us at AWS re:Invent Nov 27 - Dec 1

/

/

Contact Sales

Hasura, Inc. - List of Subprocessors

Last updated on 24th June, 2022
NameCountryType of Service
Amazon Web Services, Inc.US, UK, Germany, Singapore, India, Australia, Canada, Japan.Cloud infrastructure Provider
Microsoft CorporationUSCloud infrastructure Provider
Google LLCUSCloud Infrastructure Provider (Google Cloud), Email and office applications (GSuite)
Cloudflare, Inc.USCloud infrastructure and Security
Datadog, Inc.USLog Storage/Analysis
Hound Technology, Inc. (dba Honeycomb)USLog Storage/Analysis
Stripe, Inc.USPayments
Slack Technologies, Inc.USInternal Messaging
Zendesk, Inc.USCustomer Support

Hasura, Inc. Affiliates

NameLocation
TFR Technologies India Pvt LtdIndia