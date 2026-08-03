Hasura, Inc. - List of Sub-processors

|6sense Insights, Inc.
|USA
|CRM & Sales
|Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)
|Customer selected
|AI Provider
|Customer selected
|Data Plane Cloud Provider
|Anthropic, PBC
|USA
|AI Provider
|Clari, Inc.
|USA
|CRM & Sales
|ClickHouse, Inc.
|USA
|Data & Analytics
|Cloudflare, Inc.
|USA
|CDN & Security
|Datadog, Inc.
|USA
|Operations & Monitoring
|Fireworks AI, Inc.
|USA
|AI Provider
|Fivetran, Inc.
|USA
|Data & Analytics
|Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry)
|USA
|Operations & Monitoring
|Google LLC
|Customer selected
|AI Provider
|Customer selected
|Data Plane Cloud Provider
|USA
|Business Applications
|USA
|Control Plane Cloud Provider
|Hound Technology, Inc. (dba Honeycomb)
|USA
|Operations & Monitoring
|Linear Orbit, Inc.
|USA
|Business Applications
|Marketo, Inc.
|USA
|CRM & Sales
|Maxio, Inc.
|USA
|Payments & Billing
|Microsoft Corporation
|Customer selected
|Data Plane Cloud Provider
|USA
|Business Applications
|OpenAI, LLC
|USA
|AI Provider
|OpenRouter, Inc.
|USA
|AI Provider
|Oracle America, Inc. (dba NetSuite)
|USA
|Payments & Billing
|Pineapple Technology Ltd. (dba Incident.io)
|European Regions
|Operations & Monitoring
|Salesforce, Inc.
|USA
|CRM & Sales
|Segment.io, Inc.
|USA
|Data & Analytics
|Slack Technologies LLC
|USA
|Business Applications
|Stripe, Inc.
|USA
|Payments & Billing
|X.AI LLC
|USA
|AI Provider
|Zendesk, Inc.
|USA
|Customer Support
|Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
|USA
|Business Applications
|ZoomInfo Technologies LLC
|USA
|CRM & Sales