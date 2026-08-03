Hasura Logo
Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration

Hasura, Inc. - List of Sub-processors

Last updated on 3rd August, 2026
Third PartyCountryType of Service
6sense Insights, Inc.USACRM & Sales
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)Customer selectedAI Provider
Customer selectedData Plane Cloud Provider
Anthropic, PBCUSAAI Provider
Clari, Inc.USACRM & Sales
ClickHouse, Inc.USAData & Analytics
Cloudflare, Inc.USACDN & Security
Datadog, Inc.USAOperations & Monitoring
Fireworks AI, Inc.USAAI Provider
Fivetran, Inc.USAData & Analytics
Functional Software, Inc. (dba Sentry)USAOperations & Monitoring
Google LLCCustomer selectedAI Provider
Customer selectedData Plane Cloud Provider
USABusiness Applications
USAControl Plane Cloud Provider
Hound Technology, Inc. (dba Honeycomb)USAOperations & Monitoring
Linear Orbit, Inc.USABusiness Applications
Marketo, Inc.USACRM & Sales
Maxio, Inc.USAPayments & Billing
Microsoft CorporationCustomer selectedData Plane Cloud Provider
USABusiness Applications
OpenAI, LLCUSAAI Provider
OpenRouter, Inc.USAAI Provider
Oracle America, Inc. (dba NetSuite)USAPayments & Billing
Pineapple Technology Ltd. (dba Incident.io)European RegionsOperations & Monitoring
Salesforce, Inc.USACRM & Sales
Segment.io, Inc.USAData & Analytics
Slack Technologies LLCUSABusiness Applications
Stripe, Inc.USAPayments & Billing
X.AI LLCUSAAI Provider
Zendesk, Inc.USACustomer Support
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.USABusiness Applications
ZoomInfo Technologies LLCUSACRM & Sales

Hasura, Inc. Affiliates

NameLocation
TFR Technologies India Pvt LtdIndia