Join us for an in-depth look at Hasura DDN Advanced and GraphQL federation

/

/

Contact Us
hasura-header-illustration

Metadata-driven data access layer

Hasura DDN is the first-ever API platform to operationalize a metadata-driven data access layer across multiple domains. Simplify governance, boost productivity, and ensure standardization.
THE CHALLENGE

Enterprise data access needs a reset

Multiple domains, diverse consumers, and growing governance demands – how do you create an access layer that seamlessly connects data producers and consumers while ensuring governance, security, and performance? And how can you achieve all this efficiently?

A metadata-driven supergraph is the solution!
hasura-illustration
PRODUCTIVITY

A low code framework

The Challenge: Developers spend significant time manually coding domain APIs and custom experience layers, a task that becomes increasingly complex as the number of consumers and producers grows.

Our Solution: With Hasura DDN, you model your domains, relationships, and authorization rules in the metadata, and the engine generates a fast, secure API that acts as a composable data fabric across all your data.

hasura-illustration
GOVERNANCE

Eliminate drift

The Challenge: Governing federated data access is hard without a central place to define and enforce rules. Policies are scattered across tools like data catalogs, while their enforcement is via coded APIs that are hard to audit.

Our Solution: In Hasura DDN, metadata defines your access layer policies, and the engine enforces them, ensuring no drift. Good data governance aligns actions with intentions – Hasura DDN makes this a reality.

hasura-illustration
See how a leading US bank solved this with Hasura DDN
QUALITY

Drive standardization

The Challenge: When APIs are manually crafted, standardization and performance become tedious tasks, leading to inconsistencies and poor quality that can impact data consumers.

Our Solution: With Hasura DDN, the engine and data connectors provision and execute standardized APIs from the metadata definition, ensuring uniformity and quality across your data fabric.

hasura-illustration
EXCLUSIVE WEBINAR | SEPT 5, 2024
Lessons from building a metadata-driven data layer at a global bank
Keep exploring?
Hasura DDN
Try it out
Supergraph.io

Book a consultation

Connect with our solutions architects to learn how a metadata-driven access layer can help your business.