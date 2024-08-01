Metadata-driven data access layer

Enterprise data access needs a reset
Multiple domains, diverse consumers, and growing governance demands – how do you create an access layer that seamlessly connects data producers and consumers while ensuring governance, security, and performance? And how can you achieve all this efficiently?
A low code framework
The Challenge: Developers spend significant time manually coding domain APIs and custom experience layers, a task that becomes increasingly complex as the number of consumers and producers grows.
Our Solution: With Hasura DDN, you model your domains, relationships, and authorization rules in the metadata, and the engine generates a fast, secure API that acts as a composable data fabric across all your data.
Eliminate drift
The Challenge: Governing federated data access is hard without a central place to define and enforce rules. Policies are scattered across tools like data catalogs, while their enforcement is via coded APIs that are hard to audit.
Our Solution: In Hasura DDN, metadata defines your access layer policies, and the engine enforces them, ensuring no drift. Good data governance aligns actions with intentions – Hasura DDN makes this a reality.
Drive standardization
The Challenge: When APIs are manually crafted, standardization and performance become tedious tasks, leading to inconsistencies and poor quality that can impact data consumers.
Our Solution: With Hasura DDN, the engine and data connectors provision and execute standardized APIs from the metadata definition, ensuring uniformity and quality across your data fabric.