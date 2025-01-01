Hasura PromptQL Pricing
Hasura PromptQL offers flexible usage-based pricing that scales with your needs – from startup to enterprise.
PromptQL Consumption Pricing
For annual contracts, PromptQL uses a prepaid consumption model. Customers purchase a set amount of credits, which are then deducted based on actual usage.
There are two components to the consumption cost:
- PromptQL Program Cost: $0.042 per program.
- LLM (Large Language Model) Costs: LLM costs are based on the number of input and output tokens used, with the price determined by the token rate of the LLM provider. Token pricing is set by the LLM provider and billed by Hasura based on actual usage. See token pricing for Anthropic LLMs.
The LLM cost applies only when using the Hasura-provided LLM.
Frequently Asked Questions
Have more questions about pricing or features?
