Compliance, reliability, and security with Hasura Cloud

Hasura Cloud is designed to help companies follow the three tenets of information security: confidentiality, integrity, and availability. As part of our certification process, we have external agencies conduct routine testing to ensure we’re maintaining industry standards. To incentivize the community for an extra layer of scrutiny, we also offer a path for responsible disclosure.

SOC 2 Type II compliant HIPAA compliant Regularly penetration tested ISO certified GDPR compliant