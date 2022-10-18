Introducing Instant APIs for MySQL, MariaDB, and Oracle. Read the blog

Secure your GraphQL APIs in a few clicks

Hasura is built for mission-critical production workloads and designed to be secure by default for production environments.

Blog

How Hasura optimizes GraphQL API performance

Webinar

GraphQL response caching

Video

Securing GraphQL APIs

Prevent malicious requests and abuse

Hasura lets you configure API rate limits and restrict operations based on user role to prevent data breaches and API attacks.

Prevent API scraping and excessive data exposure

For apps running in production, you don’t want to inadvertently expose the schema or allow scraping of your APIs. Disable schema introspection based on user role for your API to prevent such scenarios.

Mark Erdmann

Software Engineer, Pulley

"By using Hasura we cut the development time in half and built our product in 3 months & built-in role-based authorization system made it easy to secure our data."

50%

Lower dev time

Pulley
Philips Healthcare

Compliance, reliability, and security with Hasura Cloud

Hasura Cloud is designed to help companies follow the three tenets of information security: confidentiality, integrity, and availability. As part of our certification process, we have external agencies conduct routine testing to ensure we’re maintaining industry standards. To incentivize the community for an extra layer of scrutiny, we also offer a path for responsible disclosure.

bullet-point

SOC 2 Type II compliant

bullet-point

HIPAA compliant

bullet-point

Regularly penetration tested

bullet-point

ISO certified

bullet-point

GDPR compliant

More API Security features at a glance

Allow lists

Allows lists can be configured to safely permit a limited number of GraphQL operations (queries/mutations/subscriptions) for your project. You can review and approve operations, and create collections of role-based allow lists if required.

Authorization

Easily configure fine-grained role-based permissions and access control rules for CRUD, and declaratively secure your remote GraphQL APIs. When writing data and submitting events, there are built-in input and constraint validations.

Quick and easy integration

Get an extensive set of tutorials for the best third-party authentication services for implementing auth with Hasura Engine, as well as information covering JWT and webhook auth methods.

Proactive vulnerability scanning of container images

Hasura regularly scans all container images used in Hasura Cloud and Hasura Enterprise for vulnerabilities with leading container scanning tools. Anything marked as “critical” or “high” are remediated before the next release.

Multiple admin and JWT secrets

Specify a list of admin secrets  to implement security mechanisms like rotating secrets, and have different lifecycles for individual admin secrets. A list of JWT secrets  enables authentication with different JWT users.

Learn how Hasura meets other API requirements

Authorization

Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure.

Observability

Monitor for known issues by debuting and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.

Instant API

Run Hasura and connect your databases for a unified, production-ready GraphQL API in an instant.

Explore further

Blog

GraphQL security in production with Hasura Automated Allow Lists

Video

GraphQL security features on Hasura Cloud

Case study

How Hasura is enabling the modernization of the U.S. House of Representatives 30-year-old tech stack

