Learn more
Hasura has metadata about the data models across data sources, and the authorization rules at the application level. This helps Hasura provide end-to-end caching.Features include caching authenticated data, caching at the database layer, caching any remote GraphQL API, traditional caching by generating REST APIs, and client-side caching.
Hasura Cloud lets you scale your applications automatically without having to think about the number of instances, cores, memory, thresholds, etc. You can keep increasing your number of concurrent users and the number of API calls and Hasura Cloud will figure out the optimizations.
Learn more
"Hasura reduced our client data fetching time from 10 seconds to less than 1 second, which greatly improved the user experience."
Monthly cost savings
Hasura avoids N+1 problems when fetching data from multiple sources. It compiles the best query possible for the fetch to achieve theoretical best performance.
Authorization is compiled with data access queries resulting in faster APIs by avoiding multiple trips.Hasura filters the data at source, helping performance and egress cost.
Hasura avoids the cartesian product problem while fetching data from the underlying system by performing JSON aggregations in the upstream database itself.
Hasura uses PostgreSQL prepared statements where parsing is skipped and only planning and execution takes place.
Run Hasura and connect your databases for a unified, production-ready GraphQL API in an instant.
Learn more
Built-in authorization engine that makes granular read and write access control easy to configure.
Learn more
Monitor for known issues by debuting and analyzing metrics from your Hasura instance.
Learn more