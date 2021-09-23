👋GraphQL Observability to Diagnose & Improve Query Performance - Sign up for our webinar
How Hasura optimizes GraphQL API Performance

How Hasura optimizes GraphQL API Performance

Webinar | September 23, 2021 | 9 AM PST
Learn how Hasura optimizes your API’s performance and scales both vertically and horizontally.
Agenda
  • Hasura’s GraphQL APIs are typically 2x-10x faster than hand rolled APIs (GraphQL or REST).
  • In this webinar, we’ll discuss how Hasura optimizes GraphQL API performance, how it scales and also walk you through how to easily set up benchmarks for your own workloads (including subscriptions). The webinar will cover:
    Query compilation:
    GraphQL queries are processed in a JIT compiler to create efficient queries that prevent N+1 problems
    Authz predicate push-down:
    Authorization policies are compiled into data access queries, avoiding multiple trips, and resulting in a massive performance boost in production
    JSON aggregations:
    Hasura avoids the cartesian product problem while fetching data from underlying systems by performing JSON aggregations in the upstream database itself
    Caching:
    How Hasura caching works for public and private (session aware) GraphQL queries
    Scale-up and scale-out:
    Get linear scalability, both vertically and horizontally, without any configuration
    Graphql-bench:
    How to setup your GraphQL benchmarking suite to benchmark any GraphQL server
  • If you’re getting started with Hasura and GraphQL performance, the technical principles in this webinar will be a great starting point.
  • If you’re looking for an advanced performance optimization webinar,check out this webinar on GraphQL Observability to Diagnose & Improve Query Performance for your Hasura apps.
  • This webinar will be hosted by our founder and CEO Tanmai, so do bring any questions you may have!
About the Presenters
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura

