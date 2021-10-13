Utilizing Hasura for their ecommerce backend worked so well they then replaced other pieces of their stack using the same architecture: their warehouse management system and the courier delivery application.



Some of the other benefits they attributed to using Hasura include:

Improved application performance Cajoo saw improved performance on their client's applications after implementing Hasura. The client's data fetching time improved from 10 seconds to load all products in a category to less than 1 second, which greatly improved customer experience and kept customers from bouncing off a page that took too long to load.

Faster development time Hasura's simplified GraphQL data fetching architecture made it easy to add new features in less time. Cajoo was able to migrate their ecommerce backend from Shopify in less than four weeks and roll out their custom delivery tracking application in less than a month because of the speed at which Hasura helped them operate.

Cost savings Cajoo experienced significant cost savings with Hasura. Monthly infrastructure costs went from over $2,000 to just $100 with Hasura (about a 95% reduction in cost).

Cleaner architecture Hasura enabled Cajoo to move to a cleaner and more reliable application architecture. They could migrate to a serverless architecture using AWS Lambda with a one-on-one relationship to Hasura event triggers, helping them encapsulate their business logic and keep it separate from the delivery mechanism. Moving to Hasura gave Cajoo more flexibility with its technical architecture, allowing them to quickly adapt to changing technology and interfaces.