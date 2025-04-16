The data doom loop
Breaking the cycle with AI-ready data access strategies
Financial institutions are investing heavily in data, yet many remain stuck in a "data doom loop"—where complexity grows while trust erodes. Why is this happening, and what’s the way forward?
Learn more about
- Rising costs, stagnant progress – Data spending is up 8-16% annually, but improvements in data quality and usability remain flat.
- Regulatory and real-time pressures – Global institutions struggle with compliance, high-frequency trading, and managing vast, fragmented data systems.
- Flaws in centralized data strategies – Lake house architectures help but can’t replace specialized databases tailored to different financial needs.
- AI & governance challenges – AI-driven finance needs high-quality data, but governance efforts often fall short of delivering business value.