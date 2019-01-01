Spatial queries are quick and easy Cherre’s clients often want to pull information from custom-drawn geographical areas. Hasura makes these queries very easy via a built-in _st_contains function that is native to PostGIS. This kind of use case can be created very quickly, with little work.

No more code changes for clients Hasura’s object aliasing feature means Cherre can version data and objects without their clients having to make code changes in their API calls.

Creating custom functions is so much easier Hasura is a powerful tool for creating custom functions. Cherre’s clients can pull data based on very specific use cases without Cherre having to do much work on the ETL.