In conversation with Kevin Mattice

How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowledge graph with a single GraphQL API

Cherre’s market-leading SaaS platform easily connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth for clients’ entire organizations. Cherre helps clients unlock the value of their data, empowering users to extract meaningful, immediate insights and make better decisions.

A scalable framework that can handle almost infinite client requests

A seamless, low-maintenance user experience for clients

Visibility into client API usage to improve the service

"Cherre’s biggest challenge was handling multiple combinations of data streams, factoring in customized business logic, and creating thousands of possible endpoints. We wanted to be able to offer this kind of customized business intelligence at scale - quickly and easily"

Kevin Mattice

Head of Product at Cherre

About Cherre

Competitive advantage through data insights

Cherre helps enterprises bring together their internal, public and third-party real estate data and empowers them to evaluate opportunities faster and more accurately - all while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs.

This technology is perfect for insurance companies, property developers, investors, lenders, asset managers & real estate tech firms. Cherre’s clients include the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), Keller Williams NYC, Stratus Data Systems, August Partners, and more.

The Problem

Cherre’s Challenge

Cherre’s ecosystem includes three types of data:
Public data feeds: Publicly available information like property registration details and demographic data.
Third-party vendor data sets: Cherre proactively partners with third-party vendors so that clients who are subscribed to these can access them easily within Cherre, e.g. AirDNA.
Customers’ own data: Organizations’ private data, e.g. systems that track portfolio performance, direct feeds they subscribe to, etc.

Cherre pulls all these together into their Core Connect platform and a number of other downstream products

The Solution

Why Cherre chose Hasura

Cherre initially considered Representational State Transfer (REST) API architecture but soon realized it wouldn't work for them. Creating one new endpoint from one connected data set would be simple, but REST couldn’t scale up and handle the complexity that Cherre’s clients demand.

The team settled on Hasura and GraphQL as this combination offers:
• Schema stitching
• Out-of-the-box spatial queries
• Object aliasing
• Custom functions

The Results

The benefits of using Hasura

Spatial queries are quick and easy

Cherre’s clients often want to pull information from custom-drawn geographical areas. Hasura makes these queries very easy via a built-in _st_contains function that is native to PostGIS. This kind of use case can be created very quickly, with little work.

No more code changes for clients

Hasura’s object aliasing feature means Cherre can version data and objects without their clients having to make code changes in their API calls.

Creating custom functions is so much easier

Hasura is a powerful tool for creating custom functions. Cherre’s clients can pull data based on very specific use cases without Cherre having to do much work on the ETL.

Client data is kept separate

Data security is very important to Cherre’s clients. Hasura accommodates and secures separate data and schema stitch them together to create a seamless user experience.

Closing Note

What’s Next for Cherre

Cherre’s next task is to introduce rate limiting on client API calls. This popular way of provisioning an API will help Cherre to structure different client plans and pricing levels. Hasura is working closely with the Cherre team to make sure the end solution will meet their needs and support their clients.

